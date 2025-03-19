Divisas / CHMI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CHMI: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation
2.63 USD 0.02 (0.77%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CHMI de hoy ha cambiado un 0.77%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 2.61, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 2.66.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHMI News
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Cherry Hill Mortgage: The Buy Case For The Common And Series A Preferred Shares
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Q2 2025 slides: book value declines amid portfolio rebalancing
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Cherry Hill Mortgage earnings missed by $0.15, revenue fell short of estimates
- Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Franklin BSP (FBRT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- Ditch Mortgage REITs? These High Yielders Are Crushing It
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- A Brief Lesson On Huge Yielders
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Common and Preferred Dividends for the Second Quarter 2025
- Rithm Capital's Updated Sector Comparative Analysis - Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Big Dividend Yielders At A Glance
- Fat Dividends Served Reality Check
- Cherry Hill names Apeksha Patel as interim CFO
- Updated Charts For High-Yield Stocks
- High Yield Smackdown
- Rithm Capital’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (RITM)
- Let’s Talk Mortgage REITs (But Not For Too Long)
- 15% Yields Want To Mug Your Dividends
Rango diario
2.61 2.66
Rango anual
2.34 3.69
- Cierres anteriores
- 2.61
- Open
- 2.63
- Bid
- 2.63
- Ask
- 2.93
- Low
- 2.61
- High
- 2.66
- Volumen
- 367
- Cambio diario
- 0.77%
- Cambio mensual
- -7.72%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -20.30%
- Cambio anual
- -25.92%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B