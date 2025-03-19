Currencies / CHMI
CHMI: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation
2.61 USD 0.42 (13.86%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CHMI exchange rate has changed by -13.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.56 and at a high of 2.87.
Follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHMI News
Daily Range
2.56 2.87
Year Range
2.34 3.69
- Previous Close
- 3.03
- Open
- 2.85
- Bid
- 2.61
- Ask
- 2.91
- Low
- 2.56
- High
- 2.87
- Volume
- 978
- Daily Change
- -13.86%
- Month Change
- -8.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.91%
- Year Change
- -26.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%