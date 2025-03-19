QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CHMI
CHMI: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

2.56 USD 0.06 (2.29%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CHMI ha avuto una variazione del -2.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.56 e ad un massimo di 2.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.56 2.64
Intervallo Annuale
2.34 3.69
Chiusura Precedente
2.62
Apertura
2.62
Bid
2.56
Ask
2.86
Minimo
2.56
Massimo
2.64
Volume
292
Variazione giornaliera
-2.29%
Variazione Mensile
-10.18%
Variazione Semestrale
-22.42%
Variazione Annuale
-27.89%
21 settembre, domenica