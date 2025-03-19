Valute / CHMI
CHMI: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation
2.56 USD 0.06 (2.29%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CHMI ha avuto una variazione del -2.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.56 e ad un massimo di 2.64.
Segui le dinamiche di Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.56 2.64
Intervallo Annuale
2.34 3.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.62
- Apertura
- 2.62
- Bid
- 2.56
- Ask
- 2.86
- Minimo
- 2.56
- Massimo
- 2.64
- Volume
- 292
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -22.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.89%
21 settembre, domenica