Divisas / BRX
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
BRX: Brixmor Property Group Inc
27.82 USD 0.07 (0.25%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BRX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.25%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 27.72, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 28.23.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Brixmor Property Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRX News
- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate
- Brixmor Property (BRX) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Brixmor prices $400 million in senior notes at 4.85% due 2033
- Shopping Center REITs: Undervalued Despite Growth Ramp
- 5 Reasons to Add Regency Centers Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Brixmor Property (BRX) Could Be a Great Choice
- Brixmor (BRX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Brixmor Property Q2 2025 slides: portfolio transformation drives record metrics
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Brixmor Property, Phillips Edison and Urban Edge Properties
- Top 3 Retail REITs to Watch as Industry Sentiment Strengthens
- Brixmor: Limited Supply And Acquisitions Driving FFO Growth (NYSE:BRX)
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Brixmor Stock: Strong Performance Supports Ongoing Growth (NYSE:BRX)
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
- Stifel lowers Brixmor Property stock price target to $29 from $29.50
- Brixmor Property (BRX) Could Be a Great Choice
- Earnings call transcript: Brixmor Property Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- Brixmor Property (BRX) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Brixmor Property earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- What's in the Cards for Kimco Realty Stock in Q2 Earnings?
Rango diario
27.72 28.23
Rango anual
22.28 30.67
- Cierres anteriores
- 27.89
- Open
- 28.03
- Bid
- 27.82
- Ask
- 28.12
- Low
- 27.72
- High
- 28.23
- Volumen
- 2.450 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.25%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.54%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 4.47%
- Cambio anual
- -0.14%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B