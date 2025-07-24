Devises / BRX
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
BRX: Brixmor Property Group Inc
27.63 USD 0.23 (0.83%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BRX a changé de -0.83% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 27.51 et à un maximum de 27.89.
Suivez la dynamique Brixmor Property Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRX Nouvelles
- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate
- Brixmor Property (BRX) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Brixmor prices $400 million in senior notes at 4.85% due 2033
- Shopping Center REITs: Undervalued Despite Growth Ramp
- 5 Reasons to Add Regency Centers Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Brixmor Property (BRX) Could Be a Great Choice
- Brixmor (BRX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Brixmor Property Q2 2025 slides: portfolio transformation drives record metrics
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Brixmor Property, Phillips Edison and Urban Edge Properties
- Top 3 Retail REITs to Watch as Industry Sentiment Strengthens
- Brixmor: Limited Supply And Acquisitions Driving FFO Growth (NYSE:BRX)
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Brixmor Stock: Strong Performance Supports Ongoing Growth (NYSE:BRX)
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
- Stifel lowers Brixmor Property stock price target to $29 from $29.50
- Brixmor Property (BRX) Could Be a Great Choice
- Earnings call transcript: Brixmor Property Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- Brixmor Property (BRX) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Brixmor Property earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- What's in the Cards for Kimco Realty Stock in Q2 Earnings?
Range quotidien
27.51 27.89
Range Annuel
22.28 30.67
- Clôture Précédente
- 27.86
- Ouverture
- 27.89
- Bid
- 27.63
- Ask
- 27.93
- Plus Bas
- 27.51
- Plus Haut
- 27.89
- Volume
- 2.118 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.83%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.14%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 3.76%
- Changement Annuel
- -0.83%
20 septembre, samedi