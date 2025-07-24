QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BRX
Tornare a Azioni

BRX: Brixmor Property Group Inc

27.63 USD 0.23 (0.83%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BRX ha avuto una variazione del -0.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.51 e ad un massimo di 27.89.

Segui le dinamiche di Brixmor Property Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BRX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.51 27.89
Intervallo Annuale
22.28 30.67
Chiusura Precedente
27.86
Apertura
27.89
Bid
27.63
Ask
27.93
Minimo
27.51
Massimo
27.89
Volume
2.118 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.83%
Variazione Mensile
-0.14%
Variazione Semestrale
3.76%
Variazione Annuale
-0.83%
20 settembre, sabato