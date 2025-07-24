Valute / BRX
BRX: Brixmor Property Group Inc
27.63 USD 0.23 (0.83%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BRX ha avuto una variazione del -0.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.51 e ad un massimo di 27.89.
Segui le dinamiche di Brixmor Property Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.51 27.89
Intervallo Annuale
22.28 30.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.86
- Apertura
- 27.89
- Bid
- 27.63
- Ask
- 27.93
- Minimo
- 27.51
- Massimo
- 27.89
- Volume
- 2.118 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.83%
20 settembre, sabato