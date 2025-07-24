货币 / BRX
BRX: Brixmor Property Group Inc
28.04 USD 0.15 (0.54%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BRX汇率已更改0.54%。当日，交易品种以低点27.98和高点28.17进行交易。
关注Brixmor Property Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
27.98 28.17
年范围
22.28 30.67
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.89
- 开盘价
- 28.03
- 卖价
- 28.04
- 买价
- 28.34
- 最低价
- 27.98
- 最高价
- 28.17
- 交易量
- 124
- 日变化
- 0.54%
- 月变化
- 1.34%
- 6个月变化
- 5.29%
- 年变化
- 0.65%
