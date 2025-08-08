Divisas / BPOP
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
BPOP: Popular Inc
125.16 USD 1.65 (1.34%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BPOP de hoy ha cambiado un 1.34%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 123.11, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 126.80.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Popular Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BPOP News
- Are Investors Undervaluing Popular (BPOP) Right Now?
- Popular (BPOP) Could Be a Great Choice
- Perspectivas para bancos estadounidenses de mediana capitalización para 2026 "optimistas", según Barclays
- Perspectivas para bancos medianos de EE.UU. hacia 2026 son "optimistas", según Barclays
- U.S. mid-cap bank outlook for 2026 "optimistic," Barclays says
- Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services
- 5 High Earnings Yield Stocks to Buy Ahead of Potential Fed Rate Cuts
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Popular declares monthly cash dividend on preferred stock
- Popular stock reaches 52-week high at 126.99 USD
- Regions Financial Surges 24% in 3 Months: Is There More Room to Run?
- Is Popular (BPOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Popular (BPOP) is a Great Choice
- Popular Hikes Dividend: Sustainable Strategy or Short-Term Boost?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Popular declares quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share
- Popular Inc stock hits 52-week high at 120.68 USD
- Zacks.com featured highlights Itron, Teleflex, Popular and PHINIA
- 4 PEG-Based Value Stocks That Could Help You Crush the Market
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Should Value Investors Buy Popular (BPOP) Stock?
- Popular (BPOP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Popular Inc stock hits 52-week high at 118.65 USD
- Here's Why Popular (BPOP) is a Strong Value Stock
Rango diario
123.11 126.80
Rango anual
78.29 128.66
- Cierres anteriores
- 123.51
- Open
- 123.77
- Bid
- 125.16
- Ask
- 125.46
- Low
- 123.11
- High
- 126.80
- Volumen
- 1.241 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.34%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.03%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 37.51%
- Cambio anual
- 26.62%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B