BPOP: Popular Inc

125.16 USD 1.65 (1.34%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BPOP de hoy ha cambiado un 1.34%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 123.11, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 126.80.

Rango diario
123.11 126.80
Rango anual
78.29 128.66
Cierres anteriores
123.51
Open
123.77
Bid
125.16
Ask
125.46
Low
123.11
High
126.80
Volumen
1.241 K
Cambio diario
1.34%
Cambio mensual
1.03%
Cambio a 6 meses
37.51%
Cambio anual
26.62%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B