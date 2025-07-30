Currencies / BPOP
BPOP: Popular Inc
123.91 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BPOP exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 121.63 and at a high of 124.28.
Follow Popular Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
121.63 124.28
Year Range
78.29 128.66
- Previous Close
- 123.91
- Open
- 123.91
- Bid
- 123.91
- Ask
- 124.21
- Low
- 121.63
- High
- 124.28
- Volume
- 853
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.13%
- Year Change
- 25.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%