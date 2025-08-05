通貨 / BPOP
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BPOP: Popular Inc
127.82 USD 2.66 (2.13%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BPOPの今日の為替レートは、2.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり125.45の安値と127.97の高値で取引されました。
Popular Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BPOP News
- Are Investors Undervaluing Popular (BPOP) Right Now?
- Popular (BPOP) Could Be a Great Choice
- 米中堅銀行の2026年見通しは「楽観的」、バークレイズが指摘
- U.S. mid-cap bank outlook for 2026 "optimistic," Barclays says
- Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services
- 5 High Earnings Yield Stocks to Buy Ahead of Potential Fed Rate Cuts
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Popular declares monthly cash dividend on preferred stock
- Popular stock reaches 52-week high at 126.99 USD
- Regions Financial Surges 24% in 3 Months: Is There More Room to Run?
- Is Popular (BPOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Popular (BPOP) is a Great Choice
- Popular Hikes Dividend: Sustainable Strategy or Short-Term Boost?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Popular declares quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share
- Popular Inc stock hits 52-week high at 120.68 USD
- Zacks.com featured highlights Itron, Teleflex, Popular and PHINIA
- 4 PEG-Based Value Stocks That Could Help You Crush the Market
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Should Value Investors Buy Popular (BPOP) Stock?
- Popular (BPOP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Popular Inc stock hits 52-week high at 118.65 USD
- Here's Why Popular (BPOP) is a Strong Value Stock
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
1日のレンジ
125.45 127.97
1年のレンジ
78.29 128.66
- 以前の終値
- 125.16
- 始値
- 125.75
- 買値
- 127.82
- 買値
- 128.12
- 安値
- 125.45
- 高値
- 127.97
- 出来高
- 1.003 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.18%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 40.43%
- 1年の変化
- 29.31%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B