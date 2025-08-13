Devises / BPOP
BPOP: Popular Inc
127.99 USD 0.17 (0.13%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BPOP a changé de 0.13% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 126.90 et à un maximum de 128.79.
Suivez la dynamique Popular Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Range quotidien
126.90 128.79
Range Annuel
78.29 128.79
- Clôture Précédente
- 127.82
- Ouverture
- 128.34
- Bid
- 127.99
- Ask
- 128.29
- Plus Bas
- 126.90
- Plus Haut
- 128.79
- Volume
- 1.606 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.13%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.32%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 40.62%
- Changement Annuel
- 29.48%
20 septembre, samedi