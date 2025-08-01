KurseKategorien
BPOP: Popular Inc

127.82 USD 2.66 (2.13%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BPOP hat sich für heute um 2.13% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 125.45 bis zu einem Hoch von 127.97 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Popular Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
125.45 127.97
Jahresspanne
78.29 128.66
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
125.16
Eröffnung
125.75
Bid
127.82
Ask
128.12
Tief
125.45
Hoch
127.97
Volumen
1.003 K
Tagesänderung
2.13%
Monatsänderung
3.18%
6-Monatsänderung
40.43%
Jahresänderung
29.31%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K