Währungen / BPOP
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BPOP: Popular Inc
127.82 USD 2.66 (2.13%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BPOP hat sich für heute um 2.13% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 125.45 bis zu einem Hoch von 127.97 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Popular Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BPOP News
- Are Investors Undervaluing Popular (BPOP) Right Now?
- Popular (BPOP) Could Be a Great Choice
- U.S. mid-cap bank outlook for 2026 "optimistic," Barclays says
- Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services
- 5 High Earnings Yield Stocks to Buy Ahead of Potential Fed Rate Cuts
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Popular declares monthly cash dividend on preferred stock
- Popular stock reaches 52-week high at 126.99 USD
- Regions Financial Surges 24% in 3 Months: Is There More Room to Run?
- Is Popular (BPOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Popular (BPOP) is a Great Choice
- Popular Hikes Dividend: Sustainable Strategy or Short-Term Boost?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Popular declares quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share
- Popular Inc stock hits 52-week high at 120.68 USD
- Zacks.com featured highlights Itron, Teleflex, Popular and PHINIA
- 4 PEG-Based Value Stocks That Could Help You Crush the Market
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Should Value Investors Buy Popular (BPOP) Stock?
- Popular (BPOP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Popular Inc stock hits 52-week high at 118.65 USD
- Here's Why Popular (BPOP) is a Strong Value Stock
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Has Popular (BPOP) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Tagesspanne
125.45 127.97
Jahresspanne
78.29 128.66
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 125.16
- Eröffnung
- 125.75
- Bid
- 127.82
- Ask
- 128.12
- Tief
- 125.45
- Hoch
- 127.97
- Volumen
- 1.003 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.13%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.18%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 40.43%
- Jahresänderung
- 29.31%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K