Valute / BPOP
BPOP: Popular Inc

127.99 USD 0.17 (0.13%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BPOP ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 126.90 e ad un massimo di 128.79.

Segui le dinamiche di Popular Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
126.90 128.79
Intervallo Annuale
78.29 128.79
Chiusura Precedente
127.82
Apertura
128.34
Bid
127.99
Ask
128.29
Minimo
126.90
Massimo
128.79
Volume
1.606 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.13%
Variazione Mensile
3.32%
Variazione Semestrale
40.62%
Variazione Annuale
29.48%
20 settembre, sabato