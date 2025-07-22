Divisas / ARMN
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
ARMN: Aris Mining Corporation
9.54 USD 0.11 (1.14%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ARMN de hoy ha cambiado un -1.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.44, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.78.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Aris Mining Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARMN News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 16th
- Aris Mining Corp stock hits 52-week high at 9.59 USD
- Aris Mining: Leading Gold Miner Dream Gains Momentum Amid Gold Price Surge (NYSE:ARMN)
- Aris Mining's Costs Climb: Can Margins Hold Up Amid Inflation?
- Aris Mining stock hits 52-week high at 8.19 USD
- ARMN vs. AU: Which Gold Mining Stock is the Better Pick Now?
- Aris Mining's Q2 Gold Sales Surge: Will Volume Momentum Last?
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) This Year?
- Here's Why Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
- Mubadala divests entire stake in Aris Mining amid share volatility
- Should You Buy Aris Mining Stock After a 70% Surge in 6 Months?
- Aris Mining's Q2 Gold Output Climbs: Segovia Sets Stage for Solid 2H
- Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Aris Mining Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ARMN)
- Aris Mining to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Aris Mining stock hits 52-week high at 7.72 USD
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th
- Wall Street Analysts See a 30.18% Upside in Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Has Avino Silver (ASM) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
- Aris Mining's Gold Sales Climb: Can Volume Growth Hold Steady?
- Aris Mining Ramps Up Segovia Mill to Power Production Expansion in 2H
- ARMN vs. EGO: Which Gold Mining Stock is the Better Pick Now?
- Aris Mining stock hits 52-week high at 7.3 USD
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Agnico Eagle Mines, Kinross Gold, AngloGold Ashanti and Aris Mining
Rango diario
9.44 9.78
Rango anual
3.28 9.95
- Cierres anteriores
- 9.65
- Open
- 9.52
- Bid
- 9.54
- Ask
- 9.84
- Low
- 9.44
- High
- 9.78
- Volumen
- 2.404 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.14%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.66%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 106.49%
- Cambio anual
- 104.72%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B