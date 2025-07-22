Valute / ARMN
ARMN: Aris Mining Corporation
9.70 USD 0.53 (5.78%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARMN ha avuto una variazione del 5.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.17 e ad un massimo di 9.77.
Segui le dinamiche di Aris Mining Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.17 9.77
Intervallo Annuale
3.28 9.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.17
- Apertura
- 9.17
- Bid
- 9.70
- Ask
- 10.00
- Minimo
- 9.17
- Massimo
- 9.77
- Volume
- 5.473 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 109.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- 108.15%
20 settembre, sabato