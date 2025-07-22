통화 / ARMN
ARMN: Aris Mining Corporation
9.70 USD 0.53 (5.78%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ARMN 환율이 오늘 5.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.17이고 고가는 9.77이었습니다.
Aris Mining Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
9.17 9.77
년간 변동
3.28 9.95
- 이전 종가
- 9.17
- 시가
- 9.17
- Bid
- 9.70
- Ask
- 10.00
- 저가
- 9.17
- 고가
- 9.77
- 볼륨
- 5.473 K
- 일일 변동
- 5.78%
- 월 변동
- 10.48%
- 6개월 변동
- 109.96%
- 년간 변동율
- 108.15%
20 9월, 토요일