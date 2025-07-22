通貨 / ARMN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ARMN: Aris Mining Corporation
9.17 USD 0.37 (3.88%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ARMNの今日の為替レートは、-3.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.11の安値と9.47の高値で取引されました。
Aris Mining Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARMN News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 16th
- Aris Mining Corp stock hits 52-week high at 9.59 USD
- Aris Mining: Leading Gold Miner Dream Gains Momentum Amid Gold Price Surge (NYSE:ARMN)
- Aris Mining's Costs Climb: Can Margins Hold Up Amid Inflation?
- Aris Mining stock hits 52-week high at 8.19 USD
- ARMN vs. AU: Which Gold Mining Stock is the Better Pick Now?
- Aris Mining's Q2 Gold Sales Surge: Will Volume Momentum Last?
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) This Year?
- Here's Why Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
- Mubadala divests entire stake in Aris Mining amid share volatility
- Should You Buy Aris Mining Stock After a 70% Surge in 6 Months?
- Aris Mining's Q2 Gold Output Climbs: Segovia Sets Stage for Solid 2H
- Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Aris Mining Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ARMN)
- Aris Mining to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Aris Mining stock hits 52-week high at 7.72 USD
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th
- Wall Street Analysts See a 30.18% Upside in Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Has Avino Silver (ASM) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
- Aris Mining's Gold Sales Climb: Can Volume Growth Hold Steady?
- Aris Mining Ramps Up Segovia Mill to Power Production Expansion in 2H
- ARMN vs. EGO: Which Gold Mining Stock is the Better Pick Now?
- Aris Mining stock hits 52-week high at 7.3 USD
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Agnico Eagle Mines, Kinross Gold, AngloGold Ashanti and Aris Mining
1日のレンジ
9.11 9.47
1年のレンジ
3.28 9.95
- 以前の終値
- 9.54
- 始値
- 9.47
- 買値
- 9.17
- 買値
- 9.47
- 安値
- 9.11
- 高値
- 9.47
- 出来高
- 2.768 K
- 1日の変化
- -3.88%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 98.48%
- 1年の変化
- 96.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K