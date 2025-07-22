Moedas / ARMN
ARMN: Aris Mining Corporation
9.24 USD 0.30 (3.14%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ARMN para hoje mudou para -3.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.16 e o mais alto foi 9.47.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Aris Mining Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
9.16 9.47
Faixa anual
3.28 9.95
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.54
- Open
- 9.47
- Bid
- 9.24
- Ask
- 9.54
- Low
- 9.16
- High
- 9.47
- Volume
- 945
- Mudança diária
- -3.14%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 100.00%
- Mudança anual
- 98.28%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh