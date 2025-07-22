货币 / ARMN
ARMN: Aris Mining Corporation
9.65 USD 0.19 (1.93%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ARMN汇率已更改-1.93%。当日，交易品种以低点9.49和高点9.95进行交易。
关注Aris Mining Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
9.49 9.95
年范围
3.28 9.95
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.84
- 开盘价
- 9.90
- 卖价
- 9.65
- 买价
- 9.95
- 最低价
- 9.49
- 最高价
- 9.95
- 交易量
- 3.004 K
- 日变化
- -1.93%
- 月变化
- 9.91%
- 6个月变化
- 108.87%
- 年变化
- 107.08%
