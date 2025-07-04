Divisas / ACWI
ACWI: iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
136.97 USD 0.13 (0.09%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ACWI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 136.08, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 137.61.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares MSCI ACWI ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
136.08 137.61
Rango anual
101.26 137.61
- Cierres anteriores
- 137.10
- Open
- 137.21
- Bid
- 136.97
- Ask
- 137.27
- Low
- 136.08
- High
- 137.61
- Volumen
- 3.808 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.09%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.82%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 17.95%
- Cambio anual
- 14.67%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B