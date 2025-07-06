Moedas / ACWI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ACWI: iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
137.54 USD 0.57 (0.42%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ACWI para hoje mudou para 0.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 136.98 e o mais alto foi 137.86.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares MSCI ACWI ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACWI Notícias
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- ACWI: A Global ETF With U.S.-Sized Valuation Risks (NASDAQ:ACWI)
- Equities Broaden Out, At Last
- Global Leading Indicators, August 2025 - Who's Afraid Of Payrolls Anyway?
- Up And Away? Tracking Equity Markets After Record Highs
- Powell Suggests A Change To Fed Policy
- UBS shares its MSCI ACWI outlook for the rest of the year
- Anything But The Doldrums
- LGI: A Solid Global CEF That Could Be Safer Than The Equity Indices (Upgrade) (NYSE:LGI)
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- GLQ: Poor Performance History And Questionable Positioning (NYSE:GLQ)
- Dollar, ‘Magnificent Seven’ and 10-year bonds are punishing traders the most right now: strategist
- NFJ: Cheap Relative To Peers, But Now Is Not The Best Time To Buy (NYSE:NFJ)
- Alpha Sources Global Debt Chartbook Q4 2024 - How Long Is A Piece Of String?
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Lamest Of Ducks
- International And EMs Starting To Percolate: 10- And 15-Year Annual Returns Still Modest
- Funds flow into Software and Consumer Staples in June as global equities rally
- World Markets Watchlist: July 14, 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- IGD: This Fund Can Add Diversity To A Portfolio, But It Is Near A 3-Year High
- Cautious Optimism Amid Policy Uncertainty
- IGA: Strong Performance From Foreign Exposure And Fully-Covered Distribution
Faixa diária
136.98 137.86
Faixa anual
101.26 137.86
- Fechamento anterior
- 136.97
- Open
- 137.42
- Bid
- 137.54
- Ask
- 137.84
- Low
- 136.98
- High
- 137.86
- Volume
- 5.452 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.42%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.44%
- Mudança anual
- 15.14%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh