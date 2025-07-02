Currencies / ACWI
ACWI: iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
137.10 USD 0.14 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACWI exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 136.82 and at a high of 137.41.
Follow iShares MSCI ACWI ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
136.82 137.41
Year Range
101.26 137.41
- Previous Close
- 137.24
- Open
- 137.40
- Bid
- 137.10
- Ask
- 137.40
- Low
- 136.82
- High
- 137.41
- Volume
- 2.915 K
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 3.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.06%
- Year Change
- 14.78%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev