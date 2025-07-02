QuotesSections
ACWI: iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

137.10 USD 0.14 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ACWI exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 136.82 and at a high of 137.41.

Follow iShares MSCI ACWI ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
136.82 137.41
Year Range
101.26 137.41
Previous Close
137.24
Open
137.40
Bid
137.10
Ask
137.40
Low
136.82
High
137.41
Volume
2.915 K
Daily Change
-0.10%
Month Change
3.92%
6 Months Change
18.06%
Year Change
14.78%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev