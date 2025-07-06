Valute / ACWI
ACWI: iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
137.76 USD 0.22 (0.16%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ACWI ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 137.29 e ad un massimo di 137.96.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI ACWI ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
137.29 137.96
Intervallo Annuale
101.26 137.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 137.54
- Apertura
- 137.55
- Bid
- 137.76
- Ask
- 138.06
- Minimo
- 137.29
- Massimo
- 137.96
- Volume
- 3.020 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.33%
21 settembre, domenica