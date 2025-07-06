QuotazioniSezioni
ACWI: iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

137.76 USD 0.22 (0.16%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ACWI ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 137.29 e ad un massimo di 137.96.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI ACWI ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
137.29 137.96
Intervallo Annuale
101.26 137.96
Chiusura Precedente
137.54
Apertura
137.55
Bid
137.76
Ask
138.06
Minimo
137.29
Massimo
137.96
Volume
3.020 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.16%
Variazione Mensile
4.42%
Variazione Semestrale
18.63%
Variazione Annuale
15.33%
21 settembre, domenica