- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
379
Profit Trades:
249 (65.69%)
Loss Trades:
130 (34.30%)
Best trade:
20.81 EUR
Worst trade:
-34.64 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 452.37 EUR (12 384 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 741.76 EUR (5 352 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (32.99 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
217.92 EUR (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
6.88%
Max deposit load:
85.30%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.11
Long Trades:
252 (66.49%)
Short Trades:
127 (33.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
1.87 EUR
Average Profit:
9.85 EUR
Average Loss:
-13.40 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-183.18 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-183.18 EUR (12)
Monthly growth:
0.08%
Annual Forecast:
0.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.34 EUR
Maximal:
337.01 EUR (24.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.89% (334.97 EUR)
By Equity:
8.17% (526.74 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|83
|USDCHF
|76
|EURAUD
|73
|GBPAUD
|32
|EURGBP
|28
|AUDUSD
|26
|USDCAD
|24
|EURUSD
|21
|AUDCAD
|16
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-166
|USDCHF
|241
|EURAUD
|659
|GBPAUD
|-15
|EURGBP
|111
|AUDUSD
|-57
|USDCAD
|51
|EURUSD
|-69
|AUDCAD
|55
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|541
|USDCHF
|920
|EURAUD
|3.7K
|GBPAUD
|199
|EURGBP
|591
|AUDUSD
|68
|USDCAD
|594
|EURUSD
|-57
|AUDCAD
|509
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.81 EUR
Worst trade: -35 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.99 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -183.18 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.20 × 15
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.24 × 4255
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.60 × 163
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.97 × 424
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.07 × 14
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|2.36 × 47
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.61 × 28
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.92 × 24
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.03 × 233
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.29 × 7
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|3.50 × 4
Trust EA
version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135944
version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135945
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
6.7K
EUR
EUR
15
100%
379
65%
7%
1.40
1.87
EUR
EUR
8%
1:200