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Konstantin Kulikov

Trust EA Darwinex

Konstantin Kulikov
Konstantin Kulikov

Konstantin Kulikov

4.1 (271)
💎 HELPFUL INFORMATION 💎
🔹 Autostart of terminals when rebooting VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736914
34 products 15 signals 7 topics 92 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2026 16%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
379
Profit Trades:
249 (65.69%)
Loss Trades:
130 (34.30%)
Best trade:
20.81 EUR
Worst trade:
-34.64 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 452.37 EUR (12 384 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 741.76 EUR (5 352 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (32.99 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
217.92 EUR (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
6.88%
Max deposit load:
85.30%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.11
Long Trades:
252 (66.49%)
Short Trades:
127 (33.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
1.87 EUR
Average Profit:
9.85 EUR
Average Loss:
-13.40 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-183.18 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-183.18 EUR (12)
Monthly growth:
0.08%
Annual Forecast:
0.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.34 EUR
Maximal:
337.01 EUR (24.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.89% (334.97 EUR)
By Equity:
8.17% (526.74 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 83
USDCHF 76
EURAUD 73
GBPAUD 32
EURGBP 28
AUDUSD 26
USDCAD 24
EURUSD 21
AUDCAD 16
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -166
USDCHF 241
EURAUD 659
GBPAUD -15
EURGBP 111
AUDUSD -57
USDCAD 51
EURUSD -69
AUDCAD 55
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 541
USDCHF 920
EURAUD 3.7K
GBPAUD 199
EURGBP 591
AUDUSD 68
USDCAD 594
EURUSD -57
AUDCAD 509
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.81 EUR
Worst trade: -35 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.99 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -183.18 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.20 × 15
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
Darwinex-Live
0.24 × 4255
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.60 × 163
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.75 × 4
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.97 × 424
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
TickmillUK-Live
1.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
2.36 × 47
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.61 × 28
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.92 × 24
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.03 × 233
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.29 × 7
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.50 × 4
15 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Trust EA

version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135944

version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135945
No reviews
2026.07.07 01:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.04 22:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.01 10:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.01 10:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trust EA Darwinex
1000 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
6.7K
EUR
15
100%
379
65%
7%
1.40
1.87
EUR
8%
1:200
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