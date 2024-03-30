Trend Filter Pro

5

Oferta especial

https:// www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810


Filtro de tendencia Pro


Indicador de filtro de tendencia.

Muy buen filtro para su sistema de comercio, recomiendo usarlo junto con - System Trend Pro o Quantum Entry PRO


¡ El indicador no repaint!

Ajustes:

Cambie el parámetro Período para un mejor filtrado ( por defecto es 90)



¿Tiene alguna pregunta? ¿Necesitas ayuda?, siempre estoy dispuesto a ayudar, escríbeme en mensajes privados o

En Telegram: https: //t.me/Trader35_Admin
Comentarios 3
tatsuya_mishima
19
tatsuya_mishima 2025.01.04 18:40 
 

It really works on my strategies, but the settings of the colors and thickness of the lines return to default very soon even once changed, much better if it can keeps them stable as trader's like.

Productos recomendados
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicadores
Fibonacci automático gratuito es un indicador que traza automáticamente un retroceso de Fibonacci en función del número de barras que seleccione en la configuración BarsToScan del indicador. El Fibonacci se actualiza automáticamente en tiempo real a medida que aparecen nuevos valores máximos y mínimos entre las barras seleccionadas. Puede seleccionar qué valores de nivel se mostrarán en la configuración del indicador. También puede seleccionar el color de los niveles, permitiendo así que el oper
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicadores
SIGA LA LÍNEA OBTENGA LA VERSIÓN COMPLETA AQUÍ: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 Este indicador obedece a la máxima popular de que: "LA TENDENCIA ES TU AMIGA" Pinta una línea VERDE para la COMPRA y también pinta una línea ROJA para la VENTA. Da alarmas y alertas de todo tipo. NO SE REPITE y se puede utilizar para todos los pares de divisas y marcos temporales. Sí, tan fácil y sencillo como eso. Incluso un novato puede utilizarlo para hacer grandes y fiables operaciones. NB: Para obte
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicadores
Indicador-ayudante informativo gratuito . Será útil para los comerciantes que el comercio de muchos símbolos o el uso de sistemas de cuadrícula (Promedio o Martingala). Indicador cuenta drawdown como porcentaje y la moneda por separado. Tiene una serie de ajustes: Contar la reducción del depósito según el valor de la equidad y enviar correo electrónico o notificaciones al usuario si DD más de lo establecido; Envío de e-mail cuando se alcanza el máximo de órdenes abiertas; Muestra el precio y la
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicadores
Indicador Smart FVG MT4 – Detección Avanzada de Fair Value Gap para MetaTrader 4 El indicador Smart FVG para MetaTrader 4 ofrece detección, seguimiento y alertas profesionales de Fair Value Gap (FVG) directamente sobre tus gráficos. Combina filtrado basado en ATR con lógica consciente de la estructura del mercado para eliminar ruido, adaptarse a la liquidez y mantener solo los desequilibrios más relevantes para decisiones precisas. Ventajas clave Detección precisa de FVG: identifica ineficienc
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
Este indicador muestra el último soporte y resistencia sin tocar como líneas horizontales. El indicador puede mostrar soportes/resistencias de plazos superiores. Con este indicador puede, por ejemplo, ver fácilmente el soporte/resistencia de los timeframes H4, D1 y W1 en un gráfico H1, lo que puede ser una gran ventaja mientras cronometra su entrada en H1. Esta es la versión GRATUITA del indicador: Soporte Resistencia Multi Time Frame La versión gratuita sólo funciona con EURUSD y GBPUSD. Parám
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicadores
El Penta-O es un patrón armonacci de 6 puntos de retroceso que suele preceder a los grandes movimientos del mercado. Los patrones Penta-O pueden expandirse y repintarse bastante. Para facilitar las cosas este indicador implementa un giro: espera una ruptura donchiana en la dirección correcta antes de señalar la operación. El resultado final es un indicador que se repinta con una señal de operación muy fiable. El periodo de ruptura donchiana se introduce como entrada. [ Guía de instalación | Guía
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicadores
El indicador Auto Fibonacci es una herramienta profesional de análisis técnico que traza automáticamente los niveles de retroceso de Fibonacci basándose en la vela diaria (D1) o de 4 horas (H4 ) cerrada más reciente . Estos niveles son ampliamente utilizados por los operadores para identificar zonas clave de soporte , resistencia e inversión de tendencia . Esta versión está diseñada para el trading manual y soporta una poderosa estrategia de trading utilizando los niveles de Fibonacci combinado
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicadores
Rainbow MT4 es un indicador técnico basado en medias móviles con periodo 34 y muy fácil de usar. Cuando el precio cruza por encima de MA y MA cambia de color a verde, es una señal de compra. Cuando el precio cruza por debajo de MA y MA cambia de color a rojo, es una señal de venta. El Asesor Experto (Rainbow EA MT4) basado en el indicador Rainbow MT4, como se puede ver en el vídeo de abajo está disponible aquí .
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicadores
Mechas ArribaAbajo Objetivo GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ se especializa en pares de divisas GJ . Movimiento agitado hacia arriba y hacia abajo en el rango de apertura todos los días. Se recomienda operar con rupturas en las sesiones de Londres y Nueva York. Guía Idea de estrategia de entrada: Paso 1 - Formación de la ruptura (¡Atención! Opere en las sesiones de Londres y Nueva York) Paso 2 - Inicio de la ruptura (Actúe según su plan de trading) Paso 3 - Cierre parcial de la orden y establecimi
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Si te gusta este proyecto, deja una revisión de 5 estrellas. Este indicador dibuja los precios abiertos, altos, bajos y finales para los especificados período y se puede ajustar para una zona horaria específica. Estos son niveles importantes considerados por muchos institucionales y profesionales comerciantes y puede ser útil para que usted sepa los lugares donde podrían ser más activo. Los períodos disponibles son: Día previo. Semana anterior. Mes anterior. Barrio anterior. Año anterior. O:
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicadores
.....................................hi....................... ................para mostrar máximos y mínimos y soportes y resistencias .....................tenemos muchas maneras............................... puede ser útil para encontrar tendencias, máximos más altos, mínimos más altos, máximos más bajos, mínimos más bajos .......................hoy escribo sobre ellos.......................... ........................puedes introducir el número del último soporte y resistencia .............
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ es un indicador que rastrea las líneas de soporte y resistencia del día utilizando las tasas de Fibonacci. Este espectacular indicador crea hasta 7 niveles de soporte y resistencia a través del Pivot Point utilizando las tasas de Fibonacci. Es fantástico cómo los precios respetan cada nivel de este soporte y resistencia, donde es posible percibir posibles puntos de entrada / salida de una operación. Características Hasta 7 niveles de soporte y 7 niveles de resistencia Es
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicadores
Descripción general del indicador Aroon Classic El indicador Aroon Classic es una herramienta técnica que identifica cuantitativamente la aparición y la persistencia de tendencias en un gráfico. Utiliza dos líneas, “Aroon Up” y “Aroon Down”, para mostrar la fuerza de la tendencia y los puntos de inflexión en un rango de 0 a 100. Un valor alto de Aroon Up indica una tendencia alcista fuerte, mientras que un valor alto de Aroon Down indica una tendencia bajista fuerte. Características clave Distin
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicadores
¿Está cansado de dibujar líneas de tendencia cada vez que analiza gráficos? O tal vez le gustaría tener más coherencia en su análisis técnico. Entonces esto es para usted. Este indicador dibujará líneas de tendencia automáticamente cuando se deje caer sobre un gráfico. Cómo funciona Funciona de forma similar al canal de desviación estándar que se encuentra en mt4 y mt5. Tiene 2 parámetros: 1. Barra de inicio 2. Número de barras para el cálculo La barra de inicio es la barra en la que comenzará e
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicadores
Indicador Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 - es una implementación clásica de Market Profile que puede mostrar la densidad de precios a lo largo del tiempo, destacando los niveles de precios más importantes, el área de valor y el valor de control de una sesión de negociación determinada. Este indicador puede adjuntarse a marcos temporales entre M1 y D1 y mostrará el Perfil de Mercado para sesiones diarias, semanales, mensuales o incluso intradía. Los plazos inferiores ofrecen una mayor precisión. L
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Indicadores
El indicador construye bloques de órdenes (BZ) según el sistema de negociación de Roman (TS). Los bloques se buscan simultáneamente en dos marcos temporales: actual y más antiguo (definido en los ajustes). Para optimizar e ignorar los bloques obsoletos, puede establecer en los ajustes una limitación del número de días dentro de los cuales se buscan los bloques. Los bloques se construyen según las reglas de TS que constan de tres pasos: qué vela se sacó (¿qué?); qué vela se sacó (¿qué?); regla de
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Indicadores
Un indicador de tendencia basado en la media móvil de Hull (HMA) con dos periodos. La media móvil de Hull es una variante mejorada de la media móvil, que muestra con bastante precisión el momento del cambio de tendencia. Suele utilizarse como filtro de señales. La combinación de dos tipos de medias móviles de Hull permite aprovechar mejor estas ventajas: La HMA con un periodo lento identifica la tendencia, mientras que la HMA con un periodo rápido determina los movimientos a corto plazo y las se
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicadores
FlatBreakout (Versión Gratuita) Detector de Rango Plano y Panel de Breakout para MT4 - Sólo GBPUSD FlatBreakout es la versión gratuita del indicador profesional FlatBreakoutPro, especialmente diseñado para la detección plana (rango) y señales de ruptura en el par GBPUSD solamente. Perfecto para los traders que quieren experimentar la lógica fractal única de FlatBreakout y probar las señales de ruptura en un mercado en vivo sin limitaciones. ¿Para quién es este producto? Para traders que prefiere
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicadores
Descubra el poder de la precisión y la eficacia en sus operaciones con el indicador MT4 "Super Auto Fibonacci ". Esta herramienta de vanguardia está meticulosamente diseñada para mejorar su análisis técnico, proporcionándole información valiosa para tomar decisiones de trading informadas. Características principales: Análisis Fibonacci Automatizado: Diga adiós a la molestia del dibujo manual de retrocesos y extensiones de Fibonacci. "Super Auto Fibonacci" identifica y traza instantáneamente los
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicadores
El indicador MACD en MetaTrader 4/5 se diferencia de los semejantes indicadores en otros programas. Eso se debe al hecho de que en la versión MetaTrader 4/5 la línea MACD se muestra en forma del histograma, mientras que habitualmente se muestra en forma de la línea. Además, en la versión MetaTrader 4/5 la línea de señal se construye con el uso de SMA, mientras que por definición tiene que construirse usando EMA. En la versión MetaTrader 4/5 también se diferencia el histograma (la diferencia entr
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicadores
Necesario para los operadores: herramientas e indicadores Ondas calcular automáticamente los indicadores, el comercio de tendencia del canal Perfecta tendencia de onda de cálculo automático de cálculo de canales , MT4 Perfecta tendencia de onda de cálculo automático de cálculo de canales , MT5 Copia local de trading Copia fácil y rápida , MT4 Copia fácil y rápida , MT5 Copia Local Trading Para DEMO Copia fácil y rápida , MT4 DEMO Copia Fácil y Rápida , MT5 DEMO El indicador homeopático tambi
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicadores
Este indicador ha sido creado para encontrar los probables puntos de reversión del precio del símbolo. En su funcionamiento se utiliza un patrón de inversión de velas pequeñas junto con un filtro de extremos. El indicador no se redibuja. Si el filtro de extremos está desactivado, el indicador muestra todos los puntos que tienen un patrón. Si el filtro de extremos está activado, la condición funciona - si el historial de velas de barras anteriores 1 contiene velas más altas y están más lejos que
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
Asesores Expertos
Ya está disponible la nueva versión 8.00. En esta versión, he intentado tener en cuenta los deseos de los usuarios. Cada uno de ustedes también puede participar en la mejora de este asesor. En la configuración por defecto, el asesor abre operaciones cuando el punto extremo se rompe indicador estándar Zigzag . Cuando se rompe el punto superior del extremo en zigzag, abre una operación de compra, y cuando se rompe el punto inferior del extremo en zigzag, abre una operación de venta. Además del in
FREE
PZ Pivot Points
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (10)
Indicadores
Este indicador muestra los puntos pivote en el gráfico, incluidos los valores históricos, y admite muchos modos de cálculo para los puntos pivote y los niveles S/R. [ Guía de instalación | Guía de actualización | Solución de problemas | FAQ | Todos los productos ] Traza niveles históricos para backtesting Permite seleccionar el marco temporal de referencia Implementa diferentes modos de cálculo de Puntos Pivote Implementa diferentes modos de cálculo de SR Colores y tamaños personalizables Modos
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicadores
MASi Three Screens se basa en la estrategia de trading del Dr. Alexander Elder. Este indicador es una colección de algoritmos. Los algoritmos se basan en el análisis de gráficos de varios marcos temporales. Puede aplicar cualquiera de los algoritmos proporcionados. Lista de versiones de algoritmos: ThreeScreens v1.0 - Una implementación simple, con el análisis de la línea MACD; ThreeScreens v1.1 - Una implementación simple, con análisis del histograma MACD; ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combina los dos
FREE
Dual Timeframe RSI
Davit Beridze
Indicadores
Compruebe mis herramientas de pago funcionan muy bien y comparto Ea basado en ellos de forma gratuita por favor valore El indicador Dual Timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) es una novedosa herramienta de trading que permite a los traders monitorizar las lecturas del RSI desde dos marcos temporales diferentes en un único gráfico. Esta doble perspectiva permite a los operadores identificar posibles confirmaciones de tendencia y divergencias con mayor eficacia. Por ejemplo, un operador puede u
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Indicadores
¿Cansado de trazar líneas de tendencia? ¡El indicador PZ TrendLines aplica un enfoque mecánico a la construcción de líneas de tendencia para usted! [ Guía de instalación | Guía de actualización | Solución de problemas | FAQ | Todos los productos ] Puede dibujar hasta 18 líneas de tendencia Las líneas de tendencia pueden basarse opcionalmente en fractales Cada línea representa un nivel de ruptura Cada línea de tendencia puede romperse o rechazarse Cantidad configurable de líneas Colores configura
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (10)
Indicadores
El indicador muestra niveles   redondos   en el gráfico. También se denominan niveles   psicológicos , bancarios o de jugadores importantes. En estos niveles, hay una verdadera pelea entre alcistas y bajistas, la acumulación de muchos pedidos, lo que conduce a una mayor volatilidad. El indicador se ajusta   automáticamente   a cualquier instrumento y período de tiempo. Cuando el   nivel 80   se rompe y luego se prueba,   compramos . Cuando el   nivel 20   se rompe y luego se prueba,   vendemos
FREE
Two Period RSI
Libertas LLC
5 (4)
Indicadores
El RSI de dos periodos compara las líneas del RSI a largo y corto plazo, y traza un relleno entre ellas para mejorar la visualización. El relleno se colorea de forma diferente según se trate de una tendencia alcista (RSI a corto plazo por encima del RSI a largo plazo) o bajista (RSI a corto plazo por debajo del RSI a largo plazo). El cruce del RSI de corto plazo con el RSI de largo plazo añade una señal de confirmación de tendencia más sólida que el uso del RSI de un solo periodo. Esta es una pe
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
Asesores Expertos
Trend Catcher EA Pro — Basado en el indicador Trend Catcher, uno de los más queridos por los traders, y después de muchas solicitudes, finalmente tenemos el Trend Catcher EA. Un Asesor Experto de nueva generación que combina automatización algorítmica con control manual directo, ofreciéndote control total sobre el mercado. Es rápido, adaptable y creado para traders que valoran claridad, rendimiento y libertad de decisión. Diseñado y optimizado específicamente para EURUSD utilizando datos reales
FREE
Los compradores de este producto también adquieren
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
¡Actualmente 20% OFF ! ¡La mejor solución para cualquier novato o trader experto! Este software funciona con 28 pares de divisas. Se basa en 2 de nuestros principales indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 y Advanced Currency Impulse). Proporciona una gran visión general de todo el mercado de divisas. Muestra los valores de Advanced Currency Strength, la velocidad de movimiento de las divisas y las señales para 28 pares de divisas en todos los (9) marcos temporales. Imagine cómo mejorará
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy es un sistema de comercio de Forex profesional y fácil de usar que se basa en los mejores principios de comercio utilizando la teoría del Sr. W. D. Gann. El indicador proporciona señales precisas de COMPRA y VENTA, incluidos los niveles de Stop Loss y Take Profit. Puede comerciar incluso sobre la marcha utilizando notificaciones PUSH. POR FAVOR, CONTÁCTEME DESPUÉS DE LA COMPRA PARA OBTENER CONSEJOS DE COMERCIO, BONIFICACIONES Y EL ASISTENTE DE EA "GANN MADE EASY" ¡GRATIS! Probable
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
Game Changer es un indicador de tendencia revolucionario, diseñado para usarse en cualquier instrumento financiero y transformar su metatrader en un potente analizador de tendencias. El indicador no se redibuja ni se retrasa. Funciona en cualquier marco temporal y facilita la identificación de tendencias, señala posibles reversiones, actúa como mecanismo de trailing stop y proporciona alertas en tiempo real para una respuesta rápida del mercado. Tanto si es un experto, un profesional o un princi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
M1 SNIPER es un sistema de indicadores de trading fácil de usar. Se trata de un indicador de flecha diseñado para el marco temporal M1. Puede utilizarse como sistema independiente para scalping en M1 o como parte de su sistema de trading actual. Aunque este sistema de trading fue diseñado específicamente para operar en M1, también puede utilizarse con otros marcos temporales. Originalmente, diseñé este método para operar con XAUUSD y BTCUSD. Sin embargo, también lo encuentro útil para operar en
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
Un indicador exclusivo que utiliza un algoritmo innovador para determinar con rapidez y precisión la tendencia del mercado. El indicador calcula automáticamente los niveles de apertura, cierre y beneficios, proporcionando estadísticas de negociación detalladas. Con estas características, puede elegir el instrumento de negociación más adecuado para las condiciones actuales del mercado. Además, puede integrar fácilmente sus propios indicadores de flecha en Scalper Inside Pro para evaluar rápidamen
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
OFERTA DE NAVIDAD A TAN SÓLO 70 DÓLARES DEL 25 DE DICIEMBRE AL 27 DE DICIEMBRE A MEDIANOCHE ATRÁIGASE A LA VÍSPERA DE NAVIDAD SMC Blast Signal con FVG, BOS y ruptura de tendencia El SMC Blast Signal es un sistema de trading preciso para Meta Trader 4 que utiliza Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , incluyendo Fair Value Gaps (FVG) y Break of Structure (BOS) , para identificar operaciones de alta probabilidad. Incorpora un Filtro de Tendencia que utiliza una media móvil de marco temporal superior, asegu
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator: la herramienta de trading de Forex de última generación. ACTUALMENTE CON UN 49 % DE DESCUENTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator es la evolución de nuestros indicadores populares de larga data, que combina el poder de tres en uno: Indicador avanzado Currency Strength28 (695 reseñas) + Indicador avanzado Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 reseñas) + Señales combinadas CS28 (bonificación). Detalles sobre el indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 ¿Qué ofrece el indi
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendencia, solución única e innovadora para el comercio y filtrado de tendencias con todas las funciones de tendencias importantes integradas en una sola herramienta. Es un indicador 100% sin repintar de marcos temporales y monedas múltiples que se puede usar en todos los símbolos/instrumentos: divisas, materias primas, criptomonedas, índices y acciones. OFERTA POR TIEMPO LIMITADO: El indicador de detección de soporte y resistencia está disponible por solo 50$ y de por vida. (Precio
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
¡Actualmente con 33% de descuento! ¡La mejor solución para cualquier tráder principiante o experto! Este indicador es una herramienta comercial única, de alta calidad y asequible, porque incorpora una serie de características patentadas y una nueva fórmula. Con esta actualización, podrá mostrar zonas de doble marco temporal. No solo podrá mostrar un marco temporal más alto, sino también mostrar ambos, el marco temporal del gráfico MÁS el marco temporal más alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANIDADAS. A todos
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Apollo SR Master es un indicador de Soporte/Resistencia con características especiales que facilitan y hacen más fiable la operación con zonas de Soporte/Resistencia. El indicador calcula las zonas de Soporte/Resistencia en tiempo real, sin retrasos, detectando máximos y mínimos locales. Para confirmar la nueva zona de Soporte/Resistencia, el indicador muestra una señal especial que indica que la zona de Soporte/Resistencia puede considerarse y utilizarse como una señal de VENTA o COMPRA. En est
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
Trend Ai indicator es una gran herramienta que mejorará el análisis de mercado de un operador al combinar la identificación de tendencias con puntos de entrada procesables y alertas de reversión. Este indicador permite a los usuarios navegar por las complejidades del mercado forex con confianza y precisión Más allá de las señales primarias, el indicador Trend Ai identifica puntos de entrada secundarios que surgen durante retrocesos o retrocesos, lo que permite a los operadores capitalizar las c
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 26% DE DESCUENTO ¡La mejor solución para cualquier operador novato o experto! Este indicador es una herramienta única, de alta calidad y asequible porque hemos incorporado una serie de características propias y una nueva fórmula. ¡Con sólo UN gráfico puede leer la Fuerza de la Divisa para 28 pares de Divisas! Imagínese cómo mejorará su operativa porque podrá señalar el punto exacto de activación de una nueva tendencia o de una oportunidad de scalping. Manual del usuario: haga cli
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
¡Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este tablero de instrumentos es una pieza muy poderosa de software de trabajo en múltiples símbolos y hasta 9 marcos de tiempo. Se basa en nuestro indicador principal (Mejores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).  El tablero de instrumentos da una gran visión general. Se muestra:  Valores filtrados de Oferta y Demanda, incluyendo la calificación de fuerza de la zona, Pips distancias a / y dentro de las zonas, Destaca las zonas anidadas, Da 4 tipos de alertas para los sím
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador de avance       determina los niveles y zonas de reversión del mercado   , permite esperar a que el precio regrese al nivel y entrar al comienzo de una nueva tendencia, y no a su final. Él demuestra       niveles de reversión       donde el mercado confirma un cambio de dirección y forma más movimiento. El indicador funciona sin necesidad de redibujar, está optimizado para cualquier instrumento y revela su máximo potencial cuando se combina con el       LÍNEAS DE TENDENCIA PRO      
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analiza la Fuerza de las Divisas para Decisiones de Trading Más Inteligentes Descripción General FX Power es tu herramienta esencial para comprender la fuerza real de las principales divisas y el oro en cualquier condición de mercado. Al identificar divisas fuertes para comprar y débiles para vender, FX Power simplifica las decisiones de trading y descubre oportunidades de alta probabilidad. Ya sea que quieras seguir las tendencias o anticipar reversiones utilizando valores extremos
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Introduciendo       Indicador Quantum Trend Sniper   , el innovador indicador MQL5 que está transformando la forma en que identificas y negocias los cambios de tendencia. Desarrollado por un equipo de comerciantes experimentados con experiencia comercial de más de 13 años,       Indicador de francotirador de tendencia cuántica       está diseñado para impulsar su viaje comercial a nuevas alturas con su forma innovadora de identificar cambios de tendencia con una precisión extremadamente alta. *
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
Quedan 3 copias a $65, el próximo precio es $120 SMC Easy Signal fue construido para eliminar la confusión en torno al concepto de dinero inteligente, convirtiendo los cambios estructurales como BOS (Break of Structure) y CHoCH (Change of Character) en simples señales de compra y venta. Simplifica la operativa en la estructura del mercado identificando automáticamente las rupturas y retrocesos en el momento en que se producen, lo que permite a los operadores centrarse en la ejecución en lugar
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Deja de adivinar. Empieza a operar con una ventaja estadística. Los índices bursátiles no se negocian como el forex. Tienen sesiones definidas, gaps nocturnos y siguen patrones estadísticos predecibles. Este indicador te proporciona los datos de probabilidad que necesitas para operar índices como el DAX, S&P 500 y Dow Jones con confianza. Qué lo hace diferente La mayoría de los indicadores te muestran lo que pasó. Este te muestra lo que probablemente pasará después. Cada día de trading, el indic
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
El sistema PRO Renko es un sistema de trading de alta precisión especialmente diseñado para operar gráficos RENKO. Se trata de un sistema universal que se puede aplicar a diversos instrumentos de negociación. El sistema neutraliza eficazmente el llamado ruido de mercado, lo que le brinda acceso a señales de reversión precisas. El indicador es muy fácil de usar y solo tiene un parámetro responsable de la generación de señales. Puede adaptar fácilmente la herramienta a cualquier instrumento come
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - un sistema de comercio que da señales para las entradas. El sistema de volatilidad da señales lineales y puntuales en la dirección de la tendencia, así como señales para salir de ella, sin redibujar ni demoras. El indicador de tendencia monitorea la dirección de la tendencia a mediano plazo, muestra la dirección y su cambio. El indicador de señal se basa en cambios en la volatilidad y muestra entradas en el mercado. El indicador está equipado con varios tipos de alert
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
El indicador analiza el volumen desde cada punto y calcula los niveles de agotamiento del mercado para ese volumen. Consiste en tres líneas: Línea de agotamiento del volumen alcista Línea de agotamiento del volumen bajista Línea que indica la tendencia del mercado. Esta línea cambia de color para reflejar si el mercado es bajista o alcista. Puedes analizar el mercado desde cualquier punto de inicio que elijas. Una vez que se alcance una línea de agotamiento de volumen, identifica un nuevo punto
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
¡ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCUENTO ! ¡La mejor solución para cualquier operador novato o experto! Este indicador está especializado en mostrar la fuerza de la divisa para cualquier símbolo como Pares Exóticos, Materias Primas, Índices o Futuros. Es el primero de su clase, cualquier símbolo se puede añadir a la 9 ª línea para mostrar la verdadera fuerza de la moneda de Oro, Plata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Se trata de una herramienta de trading única, de alta calidad y asequible porqu
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicadores
Para celebrar el nuevo lanzamiento, se ofrece un precio especial por tiempo limitado. KATANA Scalper está diseñado para cortar a través del ruido del mercado con un borde afilado como una espada y visualizar sólo el puro 'núcleo de impulso' oculto en el precio. El Scalper está diseñado para visualizar únicamente el "núcleo de impulso" puro oculto en el precio. Simplifica los mercados complejos y proporciona "visibilidad" para la entrada con precisión de cirujano. Cinco ventajas fundamentales de
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LÍNEAS DE TENDENCIA PRO       Ayuda a comprender dónde está realmente cambiando la dirección del mercado. El indicador muestra cambios de tendencia reales y puntos donde los principales actores vuelven a entrar. Verás     Líneas BOS     Cambios de tendencia y niveles clave en marcos temporales más altos, sin configuraciones complejas ni ruido innecesario. Las señales no se repintan y permanecen en el gráfico después del cierre de la barra. Lo que muestra el indicador: Cambios reales   tendencia
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicadores
Disponible para   MT4   y   MT5 . Únete al canal Market Structure Patterns para descargar materiales de estudio y/o información adicional. Publicaciones relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introducción Consíguelo ahora con 50 % de descuento | Precio anterior $90 | Oferta válida hasta el 31 de diciembre | Una gran actualización llegará pronto y el precio original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   es un indicador basado en   Smart Money Concepts   que muestra   elementos SMC/ICT
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Experimente el Verdadero Sentimiento del Mercado desde la Perspectiva de un Bróker Resumen Rápido ¿Desea llevar su estrategia de trading a otro nivel? FX Volume ofrece información en tiempo real sobre cómo los traders minoristas y los brókers están posicionados, mucho antes de que aparezcan informes retrasados como el COT. Ya sea que busque beneficios consistentes o simplemente quiera una ventaja más profunda en los mercados, FX Volume le ayuda a identificar desequilibrios important
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Los indicadores de tendencia son una de las áreas de análisis técnico para su uso en el comercio en los mercados financieros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines : determina de forma integral la dirección de la tendencia y genera señales de entrada. Además de suavizar la dirección promedio de las velas También utiliza el ángulo de inclinación de las líneas de tendencia. El principio de construcción de ángulos de Gann se tomó como base para el ángulo de inclinación. El indicador de análisis técnico
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Una estrategia intradía basada en dos principios fundamentales del mercado. El algoritmo se basa en el análisis de volúmenes y ondas de precios utilizando filtros adicionales. El algoritmo inteligente del indicador da una señal solo cuando dos factores de mercado se combinan en uno. El indicador calcula ondas de cierto rango en el gráfico M1 utilizando los datos del marco de tiempo más alto. Y para confirmar la onda, el indicador utiliza el análisis por volumen. Este indicador es un sistema come
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Si compras este indicador, recibirás mi Gestor de Operaciones Profesional   + EA  GRATIS. Primero que todo, vale la pena enfatizar que este Sistema de Trading es un Indicador No Repintado, No Redibujado y No Retrasado, lo que lo hace ideal tanto para el trading manual como para el automatizado. Curso en línea, manual y descarga de ajustes preestablecidos. El "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" es una solución completa de trading diseñada para traders nuevos y experimentados. Combina más de 10
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard es un indicador muy poderoso que le proporciona una solución todo en uno para operar con éxito. El indicador calcula el poder de este o aquel par de divisas utilizando los datos de todas las monedas en múltiples marcos de tiempo. Estos datos se representan en forma de índice de moneda fácil de usar y líneas eléctricas de moneda que puede usar para ver el poder de esta o aquella moneda. Todo lo que necesita es adjuntar el indicador al gráfico que desea operar y el indicad
Otros productos de este autor
Gold Scalper Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Gold Scalper Super es un sistema de trading fácil de usar. El indicador se puede utilizar como un sistema de scalping independiente en el marco de tiempo M1, así como parte de su sistema de comercio existente. Bonificación: al comprar un indicador, Trend Arrow Super se proporciona de forma gratuita, escríbanos después de la compra. ¡¡¡El indicador 100% no repinta!!! Si aparece una señal, ¡no desaparece! A diferencia de los indicadores con redibujo, que conducen a la pérdida de un depósito, ya
System Trend Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicadores
¡¡¡ System Trend Pro - Este es el mejor indicador de comercio de tendencia!!! El indicador no repaint !!! El indicador tiene el modo MTF , que añade confianza al comercio en la tendencia ( no repaint ) . ¿Como operar? Todo es muy simple, esperamos la primera señal (flecha grande), luego esperamos la segunda señal (flecha pequeña) y entramos al mercado en la dirección de la flecha. (Ver pantallas 1 y 2.) Salir en la señal opuesta o tomar 20-30 pips, cerrar la mitad y mantener el resto hasta l
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Tendencia Arrow Super El indicador no repintar o cambiar sus datos. Un profesional, pero muy fácil de usar sistema de Forex. El indicador da señales precisas de COMPRA/VENTA. Trend Arrow Super es muy fácil de usar, sólo tiene que adjuntarlo al gráfico y seguir unas sencillas recomendaciones de trading. Señal de compra: Flecha + Histograma en color verde, entrar inmediatamente en el mercado para comprar. Señal de venta: Flecha + Histograma de color rojo, entrar inmediatamente en el mercado par
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Indicadores
Gold Pro Scalper ¡Puntos de entrada precisos para divisas, cripto, metales, acciones, índices! ¡¡¡Indicador 100% no repinta!!! ¡Si una señal apareció, no desaparece! A diferencia de los indicadores con redibujo, que conducen a la pérdida de depósito, ya que pueden mostrar una señal, y luego eliminarlo. Operar con este indicador es muy fácil. Espere a que una señal del indicador y entrar en el acuerdo, de acuerdo con la flecha (Flecha azul - Comprar, Rojo - Vender). Recomiendo su uso co
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
Oferta especial https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry es un potente sistema de trading de acción del precio basado en una de las estrategias más populares y conocidas entre los traders: ¡la estrategia de ruptura! Este indicador produce señales de compra y venta cristalinas basadas en rupturas de zonas clave de soporte y resistencia. A diferencia de los indicadores de ruptura típicos, utiliza cálculos avanzados para confirmar con precisión la ruptura. Cuando se produce una ruptu
System Super Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
Sistema Super Trend: Su estrategia personal todo incluido ¡¡¡ El indicador no repinta! !! System Super Trend - es un sistema de comercio fácil de usar. Es un indicador de flecha diseñado para Forex y cryptocurrencies. El indicador puede ser utilizado como un sistema independiente, así como parte de su sistema de comercio existente. ¿Cómo funciona System Super Trend? Tenemos 3 opciones para operar con nuestro indicador. Señales Globales - Puede operar fácilmente utilizando estas señales, Flecha
Gold SniperX
Aleksandr Makarov
Asesores Expertos
Gold SniperX - Su mejor asistente en el comercio de oro. Asesor totalmente automático que no requiere ajustes adicionales, diseñado para operar en el par de divisas Oro (XAUUSD) M1 . La estrategia se basa en la ruptura de niveles importantes (scalping rápido) No utiliza métodos de trading peligrosos, ni rejillas, martingalas, etc. Este es un algoritmo de trading real - Los resultados de esto son una curva de crecimiento muy estable. Recomendaciones: Par de operaciones: GOLD (XAUUSD) Marco de ti
Signal Trend Super
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
Oferta especial https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Señal Tendencia Super Indicador de entrada precisa en el mercado. Muy buen indicador de entrada para su sistema de comercio, recomiendo usarlo junto con - System Trend Pro y Professional Trade Arrow El indicador no se redibuja y no cambia sus datos. Espere hasta que la vela se cierre. ¿Tiene alguna pregunta? ¿Necesitas ayuda?, siempre estoy dispuesto a ayudar, escríbeme en mensajes privados o En Telegram
FREE
Binary Reverse
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Oferta especial https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Este es un sistema de gran alcance para las opciones binarias y el comercio intradía. El indicador ni repinta, ni cambia sus lecturas. Binary Reverse está diseñado para determinar los puntos donde el precio se invierte. El indicador fija tanto los retrocesos como los retrocesos ampliando considerablemente sus capacidades analíticas. No sólo muestra claramente los puntos de corrección e inversión, sino que también realiza un seguimiento d
Professional Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Asesores Expertos
Professional Scalper EA - Seguro y estable. Parámetros: *Método de dimensionamiento del lote Lote fijo - Siempre se utilizará un lote fijo para la operación inicial; Bajo Riesgo 20% anual - Cálculo inteligente del tamaño del lote basado en el saldo de la cuenta para generar aproximadamente un 20% de rentabilidad anualizada; Riesgo medio 40% anual - Cálculo inteligente del tamaño del lote basado en los fondos de la cuenta para generar aproximadamente un 40% de rentabilidad anualizada; Riesgo Sig
Global Parabolic MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Oferta especial h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Parabólico Global MT4 Indicador para scalping en M1-M5. Un indicador muy bueno para su sistema de comercio, que puede ser utilizado como un sistema independiente sistema de comercio, recomiendo usarlo junto con - Sistema de Tendencia Pro El indicador no se repinta y no cambia sus datos. Ajustes: Cambie el parámetro FILTRO para entradas precisas en el mercado. ¿Tiene alguna pregunta? ¿Necesita ayuda?, siempre estoy feliz de ayudar,
Gold Level MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
MT4 Nivel Oro Oferta especial - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Una gran ayuda para el comercio de Oro. Los niveles no se repintan y no cambian sus datos Recomendamos usarlo con el indicador - Professional Trade Arrow Los niveles se construyen todos los días, por lo que el comercio todos los días con el indicador. Nivel de Oro. Los márgenes de precios se muestran en el gráfico, después de alcanzar TP1 o SL1, se cierra la mitad de la posición, y el resto se transfiere al punto de equi
AMS Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
Oferta especial https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Escalador AMS Un excelente indicador para el punto de entrada en el mercado, utilizamos las señales del indicador sólo de acuerdo a la tendencia. Ajustes: Rango - 50 (tamaño del rango para la búsqueda de señales.) Máximo de velas Back - 3 (después de cuántas velas para establecer una señal) P.D. Para que la señal aparezca en la vela cero, establezca 0. Recomendamos un indicador de tendencia - Quantum Entry PRO ¿Todavía tiene pr
Professional Trade Arrow
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
Flecha de comercio profesional Indicador técnico MT4 no repintado. funciona en todos los marcos temporales desde 1 minuto hasta el marco temporal mensual la flecha de compra y venta de trade vision es un indicador multidivisa y sintético La flecha Aqua busca oportunidades de venta La flecha carmesí busca oportunidades de compra. espere a que se cierre la vela y aparezca la flecha antes de realizar cualquier operación. Ajustes: Valor clave - 3.0 ( Este parámetro se ajusta para una mejor s
Scalper Box MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
Oferta especial https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Caja Scalper MT4 Estrategia totalmente preparada para operar en todos los mercados (Acciones, Futuros, Forex y Criptodivisas). ¡¡¡Las señales de los indicadores no se repintan!!! ¿Cómo operar? Espere una señal del indicador Scalper Box MT 4 (flecha azul - compra, flecha roja - venta). Después de la señal de entrar inmediatamente en el mercado, SL fijado detrás de la caja formada. Usando el indicador filtro de tendencia y la plantill
Gold ELF M1
Aleksandr Makarov
Asesores Expertos
Gold ELF M 1 - es un Asesor Experto diseñado específicamente para el comercio de divisas, centrado en el par oro (XAUUSD). Está diseñado para principiantes y traders experimentados, resolviendo un problema común: la complejidad y la incertidumbre de operar en mercados volátiles. El Asesor Experto Oro ELF M1 simplifica esta experiencia con estrategias de trading automatizadas y bien diseñadas. Conjunto de archivos: GoldELF_Hedging_Impuls - Deposite 500$. GoldELF_Aggressive - Deposite 1000$. Re
Buy Sell Storm MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
Comprar Vender Tormenta Indicador profesional para operar en los mercados financieros, diseñado para plataforma MT5 . Operar con el indicador es muy simple, flecha azul para comprar , flecha roja para vender . Oferta especial - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 El indicador no se redibuja y no cambia sus valores. (ver el video de la EA en el indicador). En la configuración por defecto el Período se establece en - 1 Puede cambiar este parámetro para obtener señales más precisas.
Quantum Entry MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
Top Quantum Entry MT4 indicador que da señales para entrar en operaciones. Puntos de entrada perfectos para divisas, criptodivisas, metales, acciones e índices. Oferta especial - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 ¡¡¡ El indicador 100% no se repinta!!! ¡Si una señal aparece, no desaparece más! A diferencia de los indicadores con redibujo, que conducen a la pérdida de depósito, ya que pueden mostrar una señal, y luego eliminarlo. Operar con este indicador es muy fácil. Espere a que
Scalper M1 ELF
Aleksandr Makarov
Asesores Expertos
Scalper M1 ELF es un asesor experto diseñado específicamente para el comercio de divisas, centrado en el par de oro (XAUUSD). Está diseñado para principiantes y traders experimentados, resolviendo un problema común: la complejidad e incertidumbre de operar en mercados volátiles. Scalper M1 ELF EA simplifica esta experiencia con estrategias de trading automáticas y bien pensadas. Símbolo XAUUSD (ORO) Marco temporal M1 Capital min. $100 Broker cualquier broker Tipo de cuenta cualquiera, se pref
EA MacDuck
Aleksandr Makarov
Asesores Expertos
MacDuck es un sistema avanzado de negociación que combina múltiples indicadores. Su característica clave es el control preciso del punto de entrada, que permite al sistema demostrar excelentes resultados incluso en condiciones de mercado difíciles. MacDuck ofrece múltiples oportunidades de negociación, no es sensible a los diferenciales y garantiza una ejecución precisa de cada operación, gracias a una gestión estricta del punto de entrada. La estrategia ha demostrado su eficacia en cuentas rea
Smart Level Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
Oferta especial https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Smart Level Pro es un indicador muy potente basado en el concepto de bloques de órdenes y entradas fijas con los fvg y breakouts adecuados para crear un muy buen nivel de entrada como un trader profesional. Interfaz muy fácil de usar y fácil de entrar en las señales de compra y venta. ¡El indicador no se repinta y no cambia sus datos! Funciona mejor en M5-M15 marco de tiempo para el oro, bitcoin y pares de divisas. 4-5 operaciones diaria
Gold Trend Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
¡Puntos de entrada precisos para las operaciones de divisas, cripto, metales, acciones, índices! ¡¡¡El indicador 100% no repinta!!! ¡Cómo utilizar el indicador! ¡Si una señal aparece, ya no desaparece! A diferencia de los indicadores con redibujo, que conducen a la pérdida de depósito, ya que pueden mostrar una señal y luego eliminarlo. Operar con este indicador es muy fácil. Esperamos la señal del indicador e introducimos la transacción según la flecha (Flecha azul - Compra, Roja - Venta). E
Bomb Signal
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
Bomb Sign al es un potente indicador para MetaTrader 4 diseñado para identificar las tendencias más relevantes del mercado financiero. Si busca una herramienta que prediga con precisión los movimientos, Bomb Sign al es su aliado. Cómo funciona: Este indicador combina tres métodos diferentes -análisis de volumen, cierre de velas y tendencia simétrica- para detectar y señalar oportunidades de compra y venta. Bomb Signal es como una "bomba" cuando detecta una oportunidad de compra. ¿Por qué es dif
GoldingBot
Aleksandr Makarov
Asesores Expertos
GoldingBot - es un asesor experto desarrollado específicamente para el comercio de divisas, centrado en el par oro (XAUUSD). Está diseñado para principiantes y traders experimentados, resolviendo un problema común: la complejidad e incertidumbre de operar en mercados volátiles. GoldingBot Advisor facilita esta experiencia con estrategias de trading automatizadas y bien pensadas. Manual y archivos de configuración: Póngase en contacto conmigo después de la compra para obtener el manual y los a
Golding Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
Golding Trend: 100% no repinta sus señales. Diseñado específicamente para el Oro GOLD/XAUUSD Oferta especial - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Golding Trend está diseñado para identificar las tendencias más relevantes del mercado financiero. Si busca una herramienta que prediga con precisión los movimientos, Golding Trend es su aliado. Operar con este indicador es muy sencillo. Esperamos una señal del indicador e introducimos la operación según la flecha (Flecha azul - Compra, roja -
Arrow Candle
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
Oferta especial https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Arrow Candle - Estas son velas de colores que muestran la tendencia basada en el volumen y la pendiente de la tendencia. Este indicador le mostrará el cambio de color en la siguiente barra de la vela de confirmación. Velas azules = posible compra (el volumen aumenta), Velas rojas = debilidad alcista (el volumen disminuye) posible venta. Arrow Candle está optimizado para operar en cualquier mercado y se puede utilizar en mercados con tende
Sniper System
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
Sistema Sniper ¡Puntos de entrada precisos para las operaciones de divisas, cripto, metales, acciones, índices! El indicador 100% no repinta Todas las capturas de pantalla fueron tomadas en el momento de la publicación (¡sin ajustes en el historial!) ¡Si una señal aparece, ya no desaparece! A diferencia de los indicadores con redibujo, que conducen a la pérdida de depósito, ya que pueden mostrar una señal y luego eliminarlo. Operar con este indicador es muy fácil. Esperamos una señal del indic
System GoldCrazy
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
¡Saludos a todos los inversores y comerciantes! Estoy orgulloso de presentar mi nuevo sistema de desarrollo GoldCrazy Este es el mejor indicador para el comercio de oro y cripto El indicador 100% no repinta y no cambia sus señales. El indicador es adecuado para absolutamente todo el mundo, tanto los operadores profesionales y principiantes. ¿Cómo operar? Es muy simple, usted puede operar por la flecha Flecha azul - comprar, rojo - vender (Espere a que la vela se cierre). Pero recomiendo utili
M1 Golding
Aleksandr Makarov
3.67 (3)
Indicadores
M1 Golding - Este es un sistema de trading fácil de usar. Es un indicador de flecha diseñado para el marco de tiempo M1-M5. El indicador se puede utilizar como un sistema de scalping independiente, así como parte de su sistema de comercio existente. Bonificación: Cuando usted compra el indicador, se obtiene un regalo - Trend Arrow Super También proporciono un indicador adicional de filtro de tendencia totalmente gratis - Filter La combinación de estos indicadores puede ayudarle a hacer sus ope
M1 Super Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Asesores Expertos
M1 Super Scalper es un asesor experto diseñado específicamente para el comercio de divisas, centrado en el par de oro (XAUUSD). Está diseñado para principiantes y traders experimentados, resolviendo un problema común: la complejidad e incertidumbre de operar en mercados volátiles. El M1 Super Scalper Advisor facilita esta experiencia con estrategias de trading automatizadas y bien pensadas. La principal característica de M1 Super Scalper es la negociación de tendencias. Símbolo XAUUSD (ORO) Ma
Filtro:
tatsuya_mishima
19
tatsuya_mishima 2025.01.04 18:40 
 

It really works on my strategies, but the settings of the colors and thickness of the lines return to default very soon even once changed, much better if it can keeps them stable as trader's like.

Masoud Seydeshaghi
864
Masoud Seydeshaghi 2024.11.23 16:03 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

Andrew Hamphrey
19
Andrew Hamphrey 2024.04.03 21:01 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

Respuesta al comentario