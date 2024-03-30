Trend Filter Pro
- Indicadores
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Versión: 1.1
Filtro de tendencia Pro
Indicador de filtro de tendencia.
Muy buen filtro para su sistema de comercio, recomiendo usarlo junto con - System Trend Pro o Quantum Entry PRO
¡ El indicador no repaint!
Ajustes:
Cambie el parámetro Período para un mejor filtrado ( por defecto es 90)
¿Tiene alguna pregunta? ¿Necesitas ayuda?, siempre estoy dispuesto a ayudar, escríbeme en mensajes privados o
En Telegram: https: //t.me/Trader35_Admin
It really works on my strategies, but the settings of the colors and thickness of the lines return to default very soon even once changed, much better if it can keeps them stable as trader's like.