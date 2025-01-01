MathIsValidNumber

Verifica a validade de um número real.

bool MathIsValidNumber(

double number

);

Parâmetros

number

[in] Valor numérico verificado.

Valor do Retorno

Retorna true, se o valor verificado for um número real aceitável. Se o valor verificado for infinito positivo ou infinito negativo, ou "not a number" (NaN), a função retorna false.

Exemplo:

double abnormal=MathArcsin(2.0);

if(!MathIsValidNumber(abnormal)) Print("Atenção! MathArcsin(2.0) = ",abnormal);

