Referência MQL5Funções MatemáticasMathIsValidNumber
MathIsValidNumber
MathIsValidNumber
Verifica a validade de um número real.
bool MathIsValidNumber(
Parâmetros
number
[in] Valor numérico verificado.
Valor do Retorno
Retorna true, se o valor verificado for um número real aceitável. Se o valor verificado for infinito positivo ou infinito negativo, ou "not a number" (NaN), a função retorna false.
Exemplo:
double abnormal=MathArcsin(2.0);
