MathIsValidNumber

Vérifie l'exactitude d'un nombre réel

bool  MathIsValidNumber(
   double  number      // nombre pour vérifier
   );

Paramètres

number

[in]  Le nombre vérifié.

La valeur rendue

Rend true, si la valeur vérifiée est le nombre réel admissible. Si la valeur vérifiée est un plus ou le moins l'infinité, ou "pas un nombre" (NaN - not a number), la fonction rend false.

Exemple:

   double abnormal=MathArcsin(2.0);
   if(!MathIsValidNumber(abnormal)) Print("Attention! MathArcsin(2.0) = ",abnormal); 

