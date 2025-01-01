Référence MQL5Fonctions MathématiquesMathIsValidNumber
MathIsValidNumber
Vérifie l'exactitude d'un nombre réel
bool MathIsValidNumber(
Paramètres
number
[in] Le nombre vérifié.
La valeur rendue
Rend true, si la valeur vérifiée est le nombre réel admissible. Si la valeur vérifiée est un plus ou le moins l'infinité, ou "pas un nombre" (NaN - not a number), la fonction rend false.
Exemple:
double abnormal=MathArcsin(2.0);
