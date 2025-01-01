- MathAbs
检测实数的正确性。
|
bool MathIsValidNumber(
参量
number
[in] 检测数值。
返回值
返回真值，如果检测值是可以接受的实数。如果检测值是正无穷或者负无穷大，或者没有数字（NaN）,函数返回错误值。
示例：
|
double abnormal=MathArcsin(2.0);
