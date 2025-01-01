文档部分
检测实数的正确性。

bool  MathIsValidNumber(
   double  number      // 检测数
   );

参量

number

[in]  检测数值。

返回值

返回真值，如果检测值是可以接受的实数。如果检测值是正无穷或者负无穷大，或者没有数字（NaN）,函数返回错误值。

示例：

   double abnormal=MathArcsin(2.0);
   if(!MathIsValidNumber(abnormal)) Print("Attention! MathArcsin(2.0) = ",abnormal); 

