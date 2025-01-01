MQL5 RiferimentoFunzioni MatematicheMathIsValidNumber
- MathAbs
- MathArccos
- MathArcsin
- MathArctan
- MathArctan2
- MathClassify
- MathCeil
- MathCos
- MathExp
- MathFloor
- MathLog
- MathLog10
- MathMax
- MathMin
- MathMod
- MathPow
- MathRand
- MathRound
- MathSin
- MathSqrt
- MathSrand
- MathTan
- MathIsValidNumber
- MathExpm1
- MathLog1p
- MathArccosh
- MathArcsinh
- MathArctanh
- MathCosh
- MathSinh
- MathTanh
- MathSwap
MathIsValidNumber
Verifica la correttezza di un numero reale.
|
bool MathIsValidNumber(
Parametri
number
[in] Valore numerico controllato.
Valore restituito
Restituisce true se il valore controllato è un numero accettabile reale. Se il valore selezionato è un infinito più o meno, o "non un numero" (NaN), la funzione restituisce il valore false.
Esempio:
|
double abnormal=MathArcsin(2.0);
Vedi anche