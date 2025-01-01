DocumentazioneSezioni
Verifica la correttezza di un numero reale.

bool  MathIsValidNumber(
   double  number      // numero da verificare
   );

Parametri

number

[in] Valore numerico controllato.

Valore restituito

Restituisce true se il valore controllato è un numero accettabile reale. Se il valore selezionato è un infinito più o meno, o "non un numero" (NaN), la funzione restituisce il valore false.

Esempio:

   double abnormal=MathArcsin(2.0);
   if(!MathIsValidNumber(abnormal)) Print("Attenzione! MathArcsin(2.0) = ",abnormal); 

