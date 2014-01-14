An example of the IndicatorSetInteger() function. A simple indicator that shows how to create a label, e.g. "Overbought level" for each horizontal level.



Using the #property compiler directives for the indicator, which is drawn in a separate window, you can specify color, style and width of horizontal levels, for example:

<s1p>#property indicator_level1 20 #property indicator_level2 50 #property indicator_level3 80 #property indicator_levelwidth 5 #property indicator_levelcolor clrAliceBlue

In addition, the IndicatorSetInteger() function can dynamically set the style for each level



IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR ,level,level_color); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE ,level,level_style);

Styles of horizontal lines can be set by the ENUM_LINE_STYLE enumeration:

Identifier Description STYLE_SOLID Solid line STYLE_DASH Dashed line STYLE_DOT Dotted line STYLE_DASHDOT Dash-dot line STYLE_DASHDOTDOT Dash - two dots

Note



Numbering of properties (modifiers) starts from 1 (one) when using the #property directive, while the function uses numbering from 0 (zero). In case the level number is set incorrectly, resulting indicator can differ from the intended one. For example, in order to set width of the first horizontal line use zeroth index: IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH , 0 , 5 );



Image: