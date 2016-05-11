Asesor Experto para el trading en un canal

Introducción

Me gustaría compartir mi experiencia con los traders principiantes que conocen los conceptos básicos de MQL4 y voy a proporcionar un programa que puede resultar útil con el trading en un canal. Antes de comenzar con el trading en un canal, hay que conocer los principios básicos de un canal y cómo cambia el tamaño del canal y su dirección en función de los movimientos del precio. Se dibuja cada línea del canal en base a los fractales formados en el intervalo visible de las barras en el gráfico.





Asesor Experto semiautomático para el trading en un canal

Vamos a comenzar con el programa que está adjunto al artículo.

Primero, vamos a determinar el número de barras para la búsqueda de los fractales por intervalos de tiempo. Vamos a establecer también el valor del espacio (margen) de las flechas que se van a mostrar en el gráfico.

switch ( Period ()) { case 1 : B_F= 12 ; space= 0.0002 ; break ; case 5 : B_F= 48 ; space= 0.0003 ; break ; case 15 : B_F= 24 ; space= 0.0004 ; break ; case 30 : B_F= 24 ; space= 0.0004 ; break ; case 60 : B_F= 12 ; space= 0.0007 ; break ; case 240 : B_F= 15 ; space= 0.0012 ; break ; case 1440 : B_F= 10 ; space= 0.0030 ; break ; case 10080 : B_F= 6 ; space= 0.0040 ; break ; }

Iniciamos la creación del canal con la búsqueda de los puntos de referencia (barras) mediante los cuales se dibujarán las líneas del canal. Para los puntos superiores o inferiores identificados vamos a introducir las siguientes condiciones en la variable global:

Extrem = (0) - no se encuentra ningún fractal,

Extrem = (1) - se ha encontrado un fractal superior, // cualquier número positivo

Extrem = (-1) - se ha encontrado un fractal inferior, // cualquier número negativo

Vamos a establecer los valores iniciales de indeterminación de los puntos de referencia y sus posiciones en el gráfico de la siguiente manera:

NB1=- 1 ; NB2=- 1 ; Extrem= 0 ;

La prueba comenzará a partir de la tercera barra (contada como "0") en vista de la posible "formación del fractal".

TestBar= 2 ;

Para identificar los casos en los cuales coinciden las barras de la prueba con el valor máximo o mínimo dentro del intervalo definido antes, vamos a añadir un bucle "while". La condición del bucle sería una expresión con los valores negativos de los números de barras. Además, el número de la barra de la prueba debe ser inferior al número total de las barras probadas.

while (((NB1==- 1 ) || (NB2==- 1 )) && (TestBar<AllB))

Supongamos primero que los puntos extremos se encuentran abajo y probemos las barras para ver si coinciden con los valores mínimos. Si se encuentran dos puntos, las condiciones del bucle serán falsas y se finaliza la ejecución del operador.

A continuación se muestra un fragmento del bucle "while" para identificar los puntos inferiores del gráfico. Se implementa la búsqueda de los puntos de referencia superiores del mismo modo.

TestBar= 2 ; NB1=- 1 ; NB2=- 1 ; Extrem= 0 ; while (((NB1==- 1 ) || (NB2==- 1 )) && (TestBar<AllB)) { if ((Extrem< 1 ) && (TestBar==iLowest( Symbol (), Period (),MODE_LOW,B_F* 2 + 1 ,TestBar-B_F))) { if (Extrem== 0 ) { Extrem=- 1 ; NB1=TestBar; Pr1=Low[NB1]; } else if (Extrem!= 0 ) { NB2=TestBar; Pr2=Low[NB2]; } }

Si sólo se encuentra un punto, las condiciones seguirán siendo verdaderas y el operador seguirá hacia los extremos superiores. Si no se encuentran dos puntos superiores, significa que en este momento no existen puntos para crear un canal.

if ((NB1==- 1 ) || (NB2==- 1 ))

Con dos puntos de referencia calculamos la tasa de cambio del precio:

RatePr=(Pr2-Pr1)/(NB2-NB1);

Después encontramos el primer punto de referencia de la línea del canal que es una proyección del primer punto de referencia en la barra "0".

double Tk1=Pr1-NB1*RatePr;

El segundo punto de referencia de la línea del canal se encuentra en el rango visible del lado izquierdo del gráfico, por ejemplo, 50 barras a la izquierda del segundo punto de referencia.

double Tk2=Tk1+(NB2+ 50 )*RatePr;

Ahora vamos a dibujar la línea opuesta del canal que es paralela a la línea establecida:

Par encontrar el tercer punto de referencia, probaremos las barras que se encuentran entre los dos otros puntos de referencia, desde NB1 a NB2 (o desde "0" a NB2 y desde la segunda barra a NB2). Se hará la prueba en base a los extremos superiores que se encuentran en la dirección opuesta a los puntos encontrados. Por ejemplo, si los puntos están en los máximos del gráfico se hará la prueba de las barras en base a los mínimos. Después de encontrar el tercer punto de referencia, se definen los otros dos puntos de la línea opuesta del canal en el mismo segmento.

El siguiente código incluye comentarios detallados.

Tk3=Low[ 2 ]- 2 *RatePr; for (i= 3 ;i<=NB2;i++) { if (Low[i]<Tk3+i*RatePr) { Tk3=Low[i]-i*RatePr; Pr5=Low[i]; NB5=i; } }

Una vez tenemos el tercer punto de referencia ya podemos dibujar estos tres puntos en el gráfico, después de haber borrado los puntos existentes.

Se proporciona a continuación el código para dibujar los puntos de referencia en el gráfico.

ObjectDelete ( "Rep1" ); ObjectDelete ( "Rep2" ); ObjectDelete ( "Rep3" ); ObjectDelete ( "Rep5" ); ObjectCreate ( "Rep1" , OBJ_ARROW , 0 , TmR1, Pr1+ 2 *space); ObjectSet( "Rep1" , OBJPROP_COLOR , Yellow); ObjectSet( "Rep1" , OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 72 ); ObjectCreate ( "Rep2" , OBJ_ARROW , 0 , TmR2, Pr2+ 2 *space); ObjectSet( "Rep2" , OBJPROP_COLOR , Yellow); ObjectSet( "Rep2" , OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 72 ); ObjectCreate ( "Rep5" , OBJ_ARROW , 0 , TmR5, Pr5-space); ObjectSet( "Rep5" , OBJPROP_COLOR , Yellow); ObjectSet( "Rep5" , OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 71 ); ObjectDelete ( "Cross2" );

Como resultado, debe ser capaz de ver las etiquetas encima o debajo de los puntos de referencia en el gráfico (ver la siguiente figura).

Después de haber determinado tres puntos de referencia y cuatro puntos de la línea del canal podemos dibujarlas en el gráfico:

DelObj1(); ObjectCreate ( "Tr1" , OBJ_TREND , 0 ,Tm2,Tk2,Tm1,Tk1); ObjectSet( "Tr1" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Lime); ObjectSet( "Tr1" , OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSet( "Tr1" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectCreate ( "Tr2" , OBJ_TREND , 0 ,Tm2,Tk4,Tm1,Tk3); ObjectSet( "Tr2" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Lime); ObjectSet( "Tr2" , OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSet( "Tr2" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectCreate ( "Med" , OBJ_TREND , 0 ,Tm2,(Tk2+Tk4)/ 2 ,Tm1,(Tk1+Tk3)/ 2 ); ObjectSet( "Med" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Lime); ObjectSet( "Med" , OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSet( "Med" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT );

Vamos a calcular los valores medios y los límites del canal en las 6 últimas barras:

for ( int i= 0 ;i< 6 ;i++) { TLUp_[i]=Tk1+i*RatePr; TLDn_[i]=Tk3+i*RatePr; Med_[i]=(TLUp_[i]+TLDn_[i])/ 2 ; }

Si el precio cruza la línea del canal ponemos un asterisco y añadimos una notificación sonora:

if (Bid>TLUp_[ 0 ]) { bool TrUp= true ; ObjectDelete ( "Cross1" ); ObjectDelete ( "Cross2" ); ObjectCreate ( "Cross1" , OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,Tm1,High[ 1 ]+ 2 *space); ObjectSet( "Cross1" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,DeepPink); ObjectSet( "Cross1" , OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 171 ); PlaySound ( "alert.wav" ); }

Si se ha formado un fractal en las últimas barras, lo marcamos en el gráfico:

ObjectDelete ( "Fraktal" +(q- 1 )); ObjectCreate ( "Fraktal" +q, OBJ_ARROW , 0 , Time[ 2 ], High[ 2 ]+ 2 *space+ 0.0002 ); ObjectSet ( "Fraktal" +q, OBJPROP_COLOR , Orchid); ObjectSet ( "Fraktal" +q, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 217 );

En cuanto a la creación del canal, sólo hemos visto algunas características y fragmentos del programa.

Vamos a comentar ahora la posibilidad de hacer trading en este canal.

Supongamos que el canal es ascendente y que la barra actual se dirige hacia abajo y está muy cerca del límite inferior del canal o lo ha cruzado. en este caso, el comportamiento del precio puede ser el siguiente:

el precio vuelve a subir hacia arriba antes de alcanzar el límite inferior;

el precio alcanza el límite inferior y vuelve a subir;

el precio cruza el límite inferior del canal y vuelve a subir;

después de haber cruzado el límite inferior, el precio sigue bajando (ruptura hacia abajo).

Cuando hablamos aquí de cruzar el límite inferior por una barra nos referimos al mínimo de la barra.

A simple vista, los tres primeros patrones de movimiento del precio son favorables a la apertura de una posición de compra (BUY). Vamos a echarles un vistazo. Hay que recordar que el canal en este Asesor Experto se ha construido en base a los fractales formados. Por lo tanto, existe la posibilidad de que el canal cambie su dirección después de la formación de un fractal, es decir, en las tres últimas barras y se debe tener en cuenta.

Repasemos el primer patrón. En este caso, la barra que viene después de la barra con el mínimo se abrirá por encima del mínimo de la barra anterior. Y el mínimo de la tercera (contando de izquierda a derecha) barra será también superior al mínimo de la primera barra. Así que la barra 3 (contando de derecha a izquierda, es decir desde la barra 0) es el valor mínimo para la formación del fractal. Y si no cambia la dirección ascendente del canal podemos abrir una posición de compra (BUY).

Veamos ahora el cambio de dirección del canal. Si se ha trazado el canal en base a los puntos de referencia inferiores, la dirección del canal no cambiará ya que el punto mínimo del fractal estará por encima de la línea inferior del canal.

Si se ha trazado el canal en base a los puntos de referencia superiores, la dirección seguirá siendo la misma. La pregunta que surge del primer patrón es la siguiente: ¿qué diferencia puede considerarse suficiente entre el límite inferior del canal y el valor mínimo del fractal formado junto a este límite? Esta cantidad depende principalmente del tamaño del canal.

El tercer patrón de movimiento del precio suele dar lugar al cambio de la pendiente del canal y algunas veces al cambio de su dirección al formarse un fractal debajo del límite inferior del canal. Si el canal fue creado en base a los mínimos de los dos puntos de referencia mientras que el mínimo del fractal formado resulta ser inferior al primer punto de referencia y superior al segundo punto de referencia, cambiará la pendiente del canal pero su dirección seguirá siendo hacia arriba.

Si el valor mínimo del fractal formado es inferior al segundo punto de referencia, la dirección del canal será hacia abajo. Ocurre lo mismo con las posiciones de venta (SELL), pero en la dirección contraria. Se presentan a continuación unos ejemplos de trading mediante este Asesor Experto.

Podemos encontrar un ejemplo de condiciones de apertura y cierre de posiciones en los bloques de apertura de órdenes y de seguimiento de posiciones. Resultados de la prueba:

Se proporciona a continuación el código completo del código:

#property copyright "2009, author - Genkov" #property link "Genkov@bk.ru" extern double SL_B= 200 ; extern double TP_B= 50 ; extern double SL_S= 200 ; extern double TP_S= 50 ; extern double Lots= 1.0 ; double TrailingStop= 40 ; int Magic,i; extern int AllB= 240 ; int TestBar= 0 ; double RatePr= 0 ; int NB1=- 1 ,NB2=- 1 ,NB3,NB5; int Extrem= 0 ; double Pr1= 0 ,Pr2= 0 ,Pr3,Pr5, Tk1,Tk2,Tk3,Tk4,Tk5; double space; double TLUp_[ 10 ],TLDn_[ 10 ], Med_[ 10 ]; int B_F= 0 ; datetime Tm1,Tm2,Tm3,Tm5; string SH; bool FraktUp= false ; bool FraktDn= false ; int q,w; void DelObj1() { ObjectDelete ( "Tr1" ); ObjectDelete ( "Tr2" ); ObjectDelete ( "Med" ); } void Op_Sell_Ch() { if (! OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid, 2 ,Ask+SL_S* Point ,Bid-TP_S* Point , " " ,Magic, 0 ,Red)) { Print ( " Error when opening a SELL order # " , GetLastError ()); } return ( 0 ); } void Op_Buy_Ch() { if (! OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask, 2 ,Bid-SL_B* Point ,Ask+TP_B* Point , " " ,Magic, 0 ,Blue)) { Print ( " Error when opening a SELL order # " , GetLastError ()); } return ( 0 ); } void Close_B_lot() { if (!OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid, 2 ,HotPink)) { Print ( " Closed order #= " ,OrderTicket(), "Error #= " , GetLastError ()); RefreshRates(); } } void Close_S_lot() { if (!OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask, 2 ,Aqua)) { Print ( " Closed order #= " ,OrderTicket(), "Error #= " , GetLastError ()); RefreshRates(); } } int start() { int StopLevel=MarketInfo( Symbol (),MODE_STOPLEVEL); switch ( Period ()) { case 1 : B_F= 12 ; space= 0.0002 ; break ; case 5 : B_F= 48 ; space= 0.0003 ; break ; case 15 : B_F= 24 ; space= 0.0004 ; break ; case 30 : B_F= 24 ; space= 0.0004 ; break ; case 60 : B_F= 12 ; space= 0.0007 ; break ; case 240 : B_F= 15 ; space= 0.0012 ; break ; case 1440 : B_F= 10 ; space= 0.0030 ; break ; case 10080 : B_F= 6 ; space= 0.0040 ; break ; } TestBar= 2 ; NB1=- 1 ; NB2=- 1 ; Extrem= 0 ; while (((NB1==- 1 ) || (NB2==- 1 )) && (TestBar<AllB)) { if ((Extrem< 1 ) && (TestBar==iLowest( Symbol (), Period (),MODE_LOW,B_F* 2 + 1 ,TestBar-B_F))) { if (Extrem== 0 ) { Extrem=- 1 ; NB1=TestBar; Pr1=Low[NB1]; } else if (Extrem!= 0 ) { NB2=TestBar; Pr2=Low[NB2]; } } if ((Extrem>- 1 ) && (TestBar==iHighest( Symbol (), Period (),MODE_HIGH,B_F* 2 + 1 ,TestBar-B_F))) { if (Extrem== 0 ) { Extrem= 1 ; NB1=TestBar; Pr1=High[NB1]; } else { NB2=TestBar; Pr2=High[NB2]; } } TestBar++; } if ((NB1==- 1 ) || (NB2==- 1 )) { DelObj1(); ObjectDelete ( "Cross1" ); ObjectDelete ( "Cross2" ); ObjectDelete ( "Rep1" ); ObjectDelete ( "Rep2" ); ObjectDelete ( "Rep3" ); ObjectDelete ( "Rep5" ); return (- 1 ); } RatePr=(Pr2-Pr1)/(NB2-NB1); if (RatePr> 0 ) SH= "downward" ; else SH= "upward" ; Tm1=Time[ 0 ]; Tm2=Time[NB2+ 50 ]; if (Extrem== 1 ) { double Tk1=Pr1-NB1*RatePr; double Tk2=Tk1+(NB2+ 50 )*RatePr; Tk3=Low[ 2 ]- 2 *RatePr; for (i= 3 ;i<=NB2;i++) { if (Low[i]<Tk3+i*RatePr) { Tk3=Low[i]-i*RatePr; Pr5=Low[i]; NB5=i; } } datetime TmR1=Time[NB1]; datetime TmR2=Time[NB2]; datetime TmR5=Time[NB5]; string TNB1=TimeToStr(TmR1, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ); string TNB2=TimeToStr(TmR2, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ); string TNB5=TimeToStr(TmR5, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ); ObjectDelete ( "Rep1" ); ObjectDelete ( "Rep2" ); ObjectDelete ( "Rep3" ); ObjectDelete ( "Rep5" ); ObjectCreate ( "Rep1" , OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,TmR1,Pr1+ 2 *space); ObjectSet( "Rep1" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Yellow); ObjectSet( "Rep1" , OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 72 ); ObjectCreate ( "Rep2" , OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,TmR2,Pr2+ 2 *space); ObjectSet( "Rep2" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Yellow); ObjectSet( "Rep2" , OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 72 ); ObjectCreate ( "Rep5" , OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,TmR5,Pr5-space); ObjectSet( "Rep5" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Yellow); ObjectSet( "Rep5" , OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 71 ); ObjectDelete ( "Cross2" ); double Tk3=Pr5-RatePr*NB5; double Tk4=Tk3+RatePr*(NB2+ 50 ); } else if (Extrem==- 1 ) { Tk3=Pr1-NB1*RatePr; Tk4=Tk3+(NB2+ 50 )*RatePr; Tk1=High[ 2 ]- 2 *RatePr; for (i= 3 ;i<=NB2;i++) { if (High[i]>Tk1+i*RatePr) { Tk1=High[i]-i*RatePr; Pr3=High[i]; NB3=i; } TmR1=Time[NB1]; TmR2=Time[NB2]; datetime TmR3=Time[NB3]; } ObjectDelete ( "Rep1" ); ObjectDelete ( "Rep2" ); ObjectDelete ( "Rep3" ); ObjectDelete ( "Rep5" ); ObjectCreate ( "Rep1" , OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,TmR1,Pr1-space); ObjectSet( "Rep1" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Yellow); ObjectSet( "Rep1" , OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 71 ); ObjectCreate ( "Rep2" , OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,TmR2,Pr2-space); ObjectSet( "Rep2" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Yellow); ObjectSet( "Rep2" , OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 71 ); ObjectCreate ( "Rep3" , OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,TmR3,Pr3+ 2 *space); ObjectSet( "Rep3" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Yellow); ObjectSet( "Rep3" , OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 72 ); ObjectDelete ( "Cross1" ); Tk1=Pr3-RatePr*NB3; Tk2=Tk1+RatePr*(NB2+ 50 ); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< 6 ;i++) { TLUp_[i]=Tk1+i*RatePr; TLDn_[i]=Tk3+i*RatePr; Med_[i]=(TLUp_[i]+TLDn_[i])/ 2 ; } if (Bid>TLUp_[ 0 ]) { bool TrUp= true ; ObjectDelete ( "Cross1" ); ObjectDelete ( "Cross2" ); ObjectCreate ( "Cross1" , OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,Tm1,High[ 1 ]+ 2 *space); ObjectSet( "Cross1" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,DeepPink); ObjectSet( "Cross1" , OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 171 ); PlaySound ( "alert.wav" ); } if (Bid<TLDn_[ 0 ]) { ObjectDelete ( "Cross2" ); ObjectDelete ( "Cross1" ); ObjectCreate ( "Cross2" , OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,Tm1,Low[ 1 ]-space); ObjectSet( "Cross2" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,DodgerBlue); ObjectSet( "Cross2" , OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 171 ); PlaySound ( "alert.wav" ); } DelObj1(); ObjectCreate ( "Tr1" , OBJ_TREND , 0 ,Tm2,Tk2,Tm1,Tk1); ObjectSet( "Tr1" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Lime); ObjectSet( "Tr1" , OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSet( "Tr1" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectCreate ( "Tr2" , OBJ_TREND , 0 ,Tm2,Tk4,Tm1,Tk3); ObjectSet( "Tr2" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Lime); ObjectSet( "Tr2" , OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSet( "Tr2" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectCreate ( "Med" , OBJ_TREND , 0 ,Tm2,(Tk2+Tk4)/ 2 ,Tm1,(Tk1+Tk3)/ 2 ); ObjectSet( "Med" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Lime); ObjectSet( "Med" , OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSet( "Med" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); if ((High[ 2 ]>High[ 1 ] && Bid<High[ 2 ] && High[ 2 ]>High[ 3 ] && High[ 2 ]>High[ 4 ]) || (High[ 2 ]==High[ 1 ] && Bid<High[ 1 ] && High[ 2 ]>High[ 3 ] && High[ 2 ]>High[ 4 ])) { double FraktalUp=High[ 2 ]; double FraktalDn= 0 ; if (High[ 2 ]>=TLUp_[i]) ObjectDelete ( "Cross1" ); ObjectDelete ( "Fraktal" +(q- 1 )); ObjectCreate ( "Fraktal" +q, OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,Time[ 2 ],High[ 2 ]+ 2 *space+ 0.0002 ); ObjectSet( "Fraktal" +q, OBJPROP_COLOR ,Orchid); ObjectSet( "Fraktal" +q, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 217 ); bool FraktUp= true ; q++; } if ((Low[ 2 ]<Low[ 1 ] && Bid>Low[ 2 ] && Low[ 2 ]<Low[ 3 ] && Low[ 2 ]<Low[ 4 ]) || (Low[ 2 ]==Low[ 1 ] && Bid>Low[ 1 ] && Low[ 2 ]<Low[ 3 ] && Low[ 2 ]<Low[ 4 ])) { FraktalDn=Low[ 2 ]; FraktalUp= 0 ; if (Low[ 2 ]>=TLUp_[i]) ObjectDelete ( "Cross2" ); ObjectDelete ( "Frakt" +(w- 1 )); ObjectCreate ( "Frakt" +w, OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,Time[ 2 ],Low[ 2 ]- 2 *space); ObjectSet( "Frakt" +w, OBJPROP_COLOR ,Orchid); ObjectSet( "Frakt" +w, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 218 ); FraktDn= true ; FraktUp= false ; w++; } if ( OrdersTotal ()< 1 ) { if (Extrem== 1 && RatePr> 0 && (Tk1-Tk3)> 20 * Point && Bid<High[ 1 ] && (TLUp_[ 1 ]-High[ 1 ])< 3 * Point ) { Print ( " Open - 16-SELL === " ); Op_Sell_Ch(); return ( 0 ); } if (Extrem==- 1 && RatePr< 0 && (Tk1-Tk3)> 20 * Point && Bid>Low[ 1 ] && (Low[ 1 ]-TLDn_[ 1 ])< 3 * Point ) { Print ( " Open - 18-BUY === " ); Op_Buy_Ch(); return ( 0 ); } } for (i= OrdersTotal ()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { if (! OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { Print ( "Order selection error = " , GetLastError ()); } if (OrderType()==OP_SELL) { if ((FraktalDn<=TLDn_[ 2 ] || Low[ 2 ]<=TLDn_[ 2 ]) && (Bid>Low[ 1 ] && Low[ 1 ]<=TLDn_[ 1 ]) && (OrderOpenPrice()-Bid)* Point > 0 ) { Print ( " close by the lower channel line " ); Close_S_lot(); if (RatePr< 0 ) { Print ( " Open a Buy position " ); Op_Buy_Ch(); } } } else if (OrderType()==OP_BUY) { if ((FraktalUp>=TLUp_[ 2 ] || High[ 2 ]>=TLUp_[ 2 ]) && (Bid<High[ 1 ] && High[ 1 ]>=TLUp_[ 1 ]) && (Ask-OrderOpenPrice())* Point > 0 ) { Print ( " close by the upper channel line " ); Close_B_lot(); if (RatePr> 0 ) { Print ( " Open a Sell position " ); Op_Sell_Ch(); } } } } return ( 0 ); }





Conclusión

Creo que la pregunta sobre la posibilidad de hacer trading en el canal debe tener una respuesta positiva. Estoy deseando recibir cualquier comentario crítico para seguir perfeccionando el Asesor Experto. Espero también que mi experiencia será útil no sólo para los traders principiantes.