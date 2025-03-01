- Overview
ODC: Oil-Dri Corporation Of America
ODC exchange rate has changed by -1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.34 and at a high of 61.50.
Follow Oil-Dri Corporation Of America dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ODC stock price today?
Oil-Dri Corporation Of America stock is priced at 60.68 today. It trades within 60.34 - 61.50, yesterday's close was 61.46, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of ODC shows these updates.
Does Oil-Dri Corporation Of America stock pay dividends?
Oil-Dri Corporation Of America is currently valued at 60.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 78.37% and USD. View the chart live to track ODC movements.
How to buy ODC stock?
You can buy Oil-Dri Corporation Of America shares at the current price of 60.68. Orders are usually placed near 60.68 or 60.98, while 48 and -1.33% show market activity. Follow ODC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ODC stock?
Investing in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America involves considering the yearly range 33.46 - 69.76 and current price 60.68. Many compare 1.12% and 45.34% before placing orders at 60.68 or 60.98. Explore the ODC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Oil-Dri Corp Of America stock highest prices?
The highest price of Oil-Dri Corp Of America in the past year was 69.76. Within 33.46 - 69.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Oil-Dri Corporation Of America performance using the live chart.
What are Oil-Dri Corp Of America stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Oil-Dri Corp Of America (ODC) over the year was 33.46. Comparing it with the current 60.68 and 33.46 - 69.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ODC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ODC stock split?
Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.46, and 78.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 61.46
- Open
- 61.50
- Bid
- 60.68
- Ask
- 60.98
- Low
- 60.34
- High
- 61.50
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- -1.27%
- Month Change
- 1.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.34%
- Year Change
- 78.37%
