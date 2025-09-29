- Overview
INACR: Indigo Acquisition Corp.
INACR exchange rate has changed by 10.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1500 and at a high of 0.1800.
Follow Indigo Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is INACR stock price today?
Indigo Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 0.1650 today. It trades within 10.00%, yesterday's close was 0.1500, and trading volume reached 63. The live price chart of INACR shows these updates.
Does Indigo Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Indigo Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 0.1650. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.00% and USD. View the chart live to track INACR movements.
How to buy INACR stock?
You can buy Indigo Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 0.1650. Orders are usually placed near 0.1650 or 0.1680, while 63 and 10.00% show market activity. Follow INACR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into INACR stock?
Investing in Indigo Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.0816 - 0.1800 and current price 0.1650. Many compare 6.45% and 10.00% before placing orders at 0.1650 or 0.1680. Explore the INACR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Indigo Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Indigo Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 0.1800. Within 0.0816 - 0.1800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1500 helps spot resistance levels. Track Indigo Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Indigo Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Indigo Acquisition Corp. (INACR) over the year was 0.0816. Comparing it with the current 0.1650 and 0.0816 - 0.1800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INACR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did INACR stock split?
Indigo Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1500, and 10.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.1500
- Open
- 0.1500
- Bid
- 0.1650
- Ask
- 0.1680
- Low
- 0.1500
- High
- 0.1800
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- 10.00%
- Month Change
- 6.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.00%
- Year Change
- 10.00%
