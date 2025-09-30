- 개요
INACR: Indigo Acquisition Corp.
INACR 환율이 오늘 20.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.1500이고 고가는 0.1800이었습니다.
Indigo Acquisition Corp. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is INACR stock price today?
Indigo Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 0.1800 today. It trades within 20.00%, yesterday's close was 0.1500, and trading volume reached 65. The live price chart of INACR shows these updates.
Does Indigo Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Indigo Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 0.1800. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.00% and USD. View the chart live to track INACR movements.
How to buy INACR stock?
You can buy Indigo Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 0.1800. Orders are usually placed near 0.1800 or 0.1830, while 65 and 20.00% show market activity. Follow INACR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into INACR stock?
Investing in Indigo Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.0816 - 0.1800 and current price 0.1800. Many compare 16.13% and 20.00% before placing orders at 0.1800 or 0.1830. Explore the INACR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Indigo Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Indigo Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 0.1800. Within 0.0816 - 0.1800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1500 helps spot resistance levels. Track Indigo Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Indigo Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Indigo Acquisition Corp. (INACR) over the year was 0.0816. Comparing it with the current 0.1800 and 0.0816 - 0.1800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INACR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did INACR stock split?
Indigo Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1500, and 20.00% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.1500
- 시가
- 0.1500
- Bid
- 0.1800
- Ask
- 0.1830
- 저가
- 0.1500
- 고가
- 0.1800
- 볼륨
- 65
- 일일 변동
- 20.00%
- 월 변동
- 16.13%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.00%
- 년간 변동율
- 20.00%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4