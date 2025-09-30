KotasyonBölümler
INACR
INACR: Indigo Acquisition Corp.

0.1800 USD 0.0300 (20.00%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

INACR fiyatı bugün 20.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.1500 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.1800 aralığında işlem gördü.

Indigo Acquisition Corp. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
0.1500 0.1800
Yıllık aralık
0.0816 0.1800
Önceki kapanış
0.1500
Açılış
0.1500
Satış
0.1800
Alış
0.1830
Düşük
0.1500
Yüksek
0.1800
Hacim
65
Günlük değişim
20.00%
Aylık değişim
16.13%
6 aylık değişim
20.00%
Yıllık değişim
20.00%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.4