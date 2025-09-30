- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
INACR: Indigo Acquisition Corp.
INACR fiyatı bugün 20.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.1500 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.1800 aralığında işlem gördü.
Indigo Acquisition Corp. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is INACR stock price today?
Indigo Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 0.1800 today. It trades within 20.00%, yesterday's close was 0.1500, and trading volume reached 65. The live price chart of INACR shows these updates.
Does Indigo Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Indigo Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 0.1800. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.00% and USD. View the chart live to track INACR movements.
How to buy INACR stock?
You can buy Indigo Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 0.1800. Orders are usually placed near 0.1800 or 0.1830, while 65 and 20.00% show market activity. Follow INACR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into INACR stock?
Investing in Indigo Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.0816 - 0.1800 and current price 0.1800. Many compare 16.13% and 20.00% before placing orders at 0.1800 or 0.1830. Explore the INACR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Indigo Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Indigo Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 0.1800. Within 0.0816 - 0.1800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1500 helps spot resistance levels. Track Indigo Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Indigo Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Indigo Acquisition Corp. (INACR) over the year was 0.0816. Comparing it with the current 0.1800 and 0.0816 - 0.1800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INACR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did INACR stock split?
Indigo Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1500, and 20.00% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.1500
- Açılış
- 0.1500
- Satış
- 0.1800
- Alış
- 0.1830
- Düşük
- 0.1500
- Yüksek
- 0.1800
- Hacim
- 65
- Günlük değişim
- 20.00%
- Aylık değişim
- 16.13%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 20.00%
- Yıllık değişim
- 20.00%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4