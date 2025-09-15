通貨 / XAGUSD
XAGUSD: Silver vs US Dollar
42.120 USD 0.332 (0.79%)
セクター: コモディティ 利益通貨: US Dollar
XAGUSDの価格は、本日0.79%変化しました。日中は、41.636USDの安値と42.364USDの高値で取引されました。
銀vs米ドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、銀価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
XAGUSD News
XAGUSD on the Community Forum
1日のレンジ
41.636 42.364
1年のレンジ
28.059 42.971
- 以前の終値
- 41.788
- 始値
- 41.788
- 買値
- 42.120
- 買値
- 42.150
- 安値
- 41.636
- 高値
- 42.364
- 出来高
- 18.334 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.56%
- 1年の変化
- 35.26%
