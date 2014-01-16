XAGUSD Technical Analysis 12.01 - 19.01
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newdigital, 2014.01.12 08:52
Silver Markets And Outlook (based on this article)
The $1.1 billion company, which calls itself the largest U.S.-based
primary silver producer, lost about $69 million over the past three
quarters, in a difficult commodities market. It notched annual losses
from 2008 to 2011, but recovered in 2011 and 2012.
Edited excerpts from a phone conversation with Coeur CEO Mitchell Krebs follow.
How has the silver price decline in 2013 affected your business? (Silver fell 36 percent in 2013, the second-worst performer among commodities after corn, and worse still than gold’s much publicized 28 percent swoon.)
“It’s the first time in a long time that the
industry had to deal with significant and sustained price declines,”
said Krebs. Before 2013 price declines, Coeur tried to maximize cash
flow by reducing operating costs and freeing up working capital.
What’s your outlook for silver in 2014?
“I think we’re going to see continued choppiness and a fairly sideways silver price,” said Krebs. “Silver is a very volatile metal and will probably see a range of $18 up to $23 per ounce, throughout the year … Investors are trying to get a sense of global economy, whether there is or isn’t any hint of inflation, or the X-factor of some crisis, a political crisis or otherwise.
”Silver prices are forecast by London’s Capital Economics to hit $21.5 per ounce by the end of 2014, a small gain from the present $19.7/oz. Silver typically trades in tandem with gold, as the more influential yellow metal attracts heavier investment and can drag down silver in its wake.
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newdigital, 2014.01.13 07:19
Silver is down, should you invest in it now? (based on this article)
What should investors do?
When the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) introduced bullion investing in demat form (e-series), it caught on since only gold was available in the demat form as exchange traded funds (ETFs). The NSEL fiasco has come as a setback for e-series investors. "It was a good concept but was not implemented properly," says C P Krishnan, director, Geojit Comtrade.
Silver futures on the commodity exchanges are short-term contracts, better suited to speculators. Hence, longterm silver investors have no option but to buy the commodity in the physical form, which entails higher costs. Still, given the prospects of gold, it may not be a bad idea to invest in silver.
4 tips for silver investors
BUY BARS
Invest only in the standard 1 kg bar (0.999 purity), not in silver ornaments.
BEWARE OF TARNISH
Silver is bulkier than gold and takes up more space in the locker. In fact, the 1 kg silver bar may not fit into small-sized bank lockers.
STORAGE ISSUES
The investors who buy from commodity exchanges can leave silver in the certified vault. This takes care of storage problems, but you will have to pay additional charges for this facility.
STRIKE DEAL TO SELL
If you want to sell silver back to the jeweller, he will offer a discounted rate. The discount is higher if you buy it from another jeweller. To avoid this problem, strike a deal at the time of purchase that the jeweller will buy back silver at a reasonable discount at a later date.
Looks like silver prices will fall from next week on-wards !!!
About prevision I will ask Newdigit help. I will try to make one from chart and indicators that I use.
On my Daily chart seems that on current bar the bearish trend wants to revert. So we should wait closing bar.
Price have crossed the AMA and the Kumo indicator and if in closing bar also will cross the Gann one probably we will see a new bullish trend. Prices also are from oscillator inside an overbought situation.
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newdigital, 2014.01.15 19:42
1. Production costs
During the third quarter of 2013, silver mining costs averaged $21.39 per ounce, Tony Davis, owner of Atlanta Gold & Coin Buyers, states in an article published in The Paramus Post. That’s above the price that silver is currently selling for — $20.25 per ounce at yesterday’s close.
2. The US economy
After much speculation about when — and by how much — the US Federal Reserve would reduce its bond-buying program, the central bank announced plans at the end of December to lower it by $10 billion, to $75 billion a month, in January.
3. Oversold territory
Looking at silver from a more technical angle, Peter Zihlmann said in a Market Oracle article published this week that the white metal is currently in an oversold position that “is far worse than in 2008 or 2001.” Given that “[s]uch extremes have always been followed by strong movements to the up-side,” he believes that investors should buy now before prices jump again.
4. Asian silver demand
Finally, Davis touches on the fact that foreign countries, namely China and India, are importing increasing amounts of silver and gold. As SIN’s silver outlook outlines, Indian silver demand in particular quietly increased throughout 2013, leaving market participants wondering if the country would import more than the record 5,048 metric tons of silver it brought in back in 2008.
The verdict
As last year proved, beginning-of-year silver outlooks can easily go astray — so while a strong year may indeed be in store for the white metal, the opposite could also turn out to be true.
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newdigital, 2014.01.16 11:24
March silver futures prices (based on kitco article)
March silver futures prices closed near mid-range Wednesday. The market was pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar index. Silver bears have the overall near-term technical advantage. Silver bulls’ next upside price breakout objective is closing prices above solid technical resistance at $21.00 an ounce. The next downside price breakout objective for the bears is closing prices below solid technical support at last week’s low of $19.31. First resistance is seen at Wednesday’s high of $20.27 and then at $20.48. Next support is seen at Wednesday’s low of $19.905 and then at $19.75. Wyckoff's Market Rating: 3.0.
Looks like silver prices will fall
Why ?
Week 3- Daly chart update:looks like many things.
At me looks like that silver price is inside a flat market since December.
Bearish trend can revert if prices from bottom to top go through the Gann indicator at 20.40.
If this situation doesn't happend probably prices can go down till 18.75:point represented with the dashed light blue line.
This line belongs to the levels of support and resistance of the mathematician Murray. This line is considerated the "Ultimate Support - extremely oversold".
My second wiev is that what has happened in the past to price cycle could be repeated in the future.
In June prices have already hit this last stand to go to the end of August to touch the opposite one.
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It will be a good week for a new Bullish Trend?
Week 3 - Daily Chart: it seems to me still inside flat market since the first days of last December. If price crosses 20.40 (red indicator inside chart) in closing bar probably we will see a new trend.