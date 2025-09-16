Valute / XAGUSD
XAGUSD: Silver vs US Dollar
43.050 USD 1.262 (3.02%)
Settore: Materie prime Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di XAGUSD ha avuto una variazione del 3.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.636 USD e ad un massimo di 43.087 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Argento vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Argento sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
XAGUSD News
XAGUSD on the Community Forum
Applicazioni di Trading per XAGUSD
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Synthetic Metal
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (14)
Synthetic Metal è un innovativo consulente di trading, appositamente progettato per funzionare con i principali strumenti XAUUSD (oro) e XAGUSD (argento). Questo esperto combina potenti tecnologie di analisi, accuratezza delle previsioni e flessibilità nella gestione del rischio di trading. Caratteristiche principali: Indicatore dell'autore Tendenza sintetica AI Il consulente utilizza un esclusivo indicatore Synthetic Trend AI, che analizza simultaneamente 4 intervalli di tempo per determinare
Gold Scalper Pro Psar Adx Dashboard MT5
Tahir Mehmood
Gold Scalper Pro PSAR ADX Dashboard MT5 (Versione 3.92 - Coppie Ottimizzate) Indicatore professionale multi-timeframe con rilevamento avanzato dei segnali Panoramica Il Parabolic SAR V3 + ADX unisce le capacità di trend-following del PSAR con la misurazione della forza di trend dell’ADX. Questa versione avanzata include ottimizzazione per coppie specifiche, sistema di avvisi multilingue e dashboard multi-timeframe. Caratteristiche principali - Integrazione del SAR Parabolico con parametri co
Elliott Wave EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Consulente Elliott Wave EA Descrizione Elliott Wave EA è una soluzione di trading professionale basata sui pattern d'onda M & W descritti da A. Merrill. Questo potente Expert Advisor identifica e negozia formazioni d'onda con elevata precisione, offrendo ai trader una soluzione automatizzata affidabile per utilizzare la teoria delle onde di Elliott. Caratteristiche principali Riconoscimento intelligente dei pattern - L'algoritmo avanzato identifica i pattern d'onda M & W con precisione eccezion
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.08 (12)
DeepLayer Dynamics Scalper neurale multisimbolo con architettura adattiva a quattro strategie DeepLayer Dynamics rappresenta una nuova generazione nella serie Dynamics — un Expert Advisor avanzato basato su logica algoritmica sofisticata e un'infrastruttura multisimbolo. È progettato per operare simultaneamente su 10 strumenti: XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF. Il sistema combina un approccio di scalping ad alta precisione con una reattività dinamica
Trend Matrix EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Trend Matrix EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 and 5 terminals is designed to spot and capitalize on trends, ensuring you stay on the right side of the market. The ultimate solution for traders seeki
Dark Dione MT5
Marco Solito
4.48 (48)
Dark Dione is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Medium term Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Dione is based on Dark Breakout MT5 indicator, these trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive my best settings for free!) Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the s
FREE
Saltwater Silver
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (4)
Saltwater Silver: Master the Tides of the XAGUSD Market The silver market moves like the ocean; it can be calm and predictable one moment, then volatile and treacherous the next. To navigate it successfully, you need more than just a strategy—you need an expert navigator. Saltwater Silver is a sophisticated expert advisor for the H1 timeframe, meticulously engineered to master the unique rhythm and flow of XAGUSD. Dynamic Profit and Risk Navigation Saltwater Silver is designed to ride the profi
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.636 43.087
Intervallo Annuale
28.059 43.087
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.788
- Apertura
- 41.788
- Bid
- 43.050
- Ask
- 43.080
- Minimo
- 41.636
- Massimo
- 43.087
- Volume
- 46.549 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 38.25%
21 settembre, domenica