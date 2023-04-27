Earlion

2.33

Earlion is an effective grid EA for trading on the AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD currency pairs. To open positions, the EA uses data from the BB indicator. The exit is automatic and depends on the current risk. The main EA feature is the ability to minimize the risk of losing a deposit when opening a large number of positions on one currency pair. When the specified number of open positions is reached, Expert looks for an opportunity to close them with minimal losses or no losses at all.

Possibilities:


- Multiple currency pairs on one chart.
- Automatic lot depending on the balance.
- Broadcast deals to your own telegram bot.
- Automatic TP level depending on market volatility.
- Easy setup.

Recommendations:

- Do not use this EA on other currency pairs. After optimization it is possible, but the risk will be higher.

- Use M15 timeframe.

- Use only a hedging ECN account.
- Recommended leverage 1:500 and minimum balance $500.
- The EA can trade several currency pairs on one chart, but I recommend putting a separate EA on each chart to be able to adjust the settings for each currency pair.

Inputs:

input_magic - Expert Advisor ID, arbitrary number (example: 57055705).
symbols - Currency pairs, separated by commas, without spaces, if you leave the field empty, the EA will trade only the currency pair on the chart which was set (example: AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD).
first_deal_volume - Lot for the first open position (example: 0.01).
volume_equity_step - The level of equity at which the lot will increase in increments equal to first_deal_volume (example: 1000).
grid_step - Minimum grid step. (example: 500)
auto_tp - Automatic Take Profit level. TP is recalculated after each open position.
tp1 - Take Profit for one open position (example: 200). Used when auto_tp = false.
tp2 - Take Profit for two open positions (example: 100). Used when auto_tp = false.
tp3 - Take Profit for three, four, five open positions (example: 50). Used when auto_tp = false.
tp6 - Take Profit for six or more open positions (example: 25). Used when auto_tp = false.
bb_period - BB indicator Period (example: 500).
bb_deviation - BB indicator Deviation (example: 2).
sl_after - The number of open positions, upon reaching which the algorithm of the optimal exit from the market with minimal losses starts working (example: 5).
m2 - Lot multiplier for the second position (example: 1).
m3 - Lot multiplier for the third, fourth, fifth positions (example: 2).
m6 - Lot multiplier for the sixth and following positions (example: 1.5).
max_spread - Maximum spread when opening a position (example: 25).
telegram_bot_token - Telegram bot token. This is an optional field.
telegram_channel_name - Channel name. This is an optional field. (example: @telegram_bot).
position_comment_prefix - Prefix for comments on open positions (example: earlion_).

By default, the EA is configured to trade any of the three currency pairs, but it can be optimized for each pair separately and it will be more efficient. After the purchase, you can write to me and I will send you the settings for each currency pair.

You can use real ticks or OHLC for testing. The result will be the same.

Reviews 3
Passakon Ekaburudkul
373
Passakon Ekaburudkul 2024.01.25 16:50 
 

I tested it with triangular pairs with H1, H2 timeframe. Now, I use it in live account with small but sure concept.

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Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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nuno1234
741
nuno1234 2025.06.08 07:46 
 

Hello Bakeev Thanks for free Earlion Backtest don´t work

Passakon Ekaburudkul
373
Passakon Ekaburudkul 2024.01.25 16:50 
 

I tested it with triangular pairs with H1, H2 timeframe. Now, I use it in live account with small but sure concept.

daveeed00
184
daveeed00 2024.01.05 16:47 
 

EA can make profits but there are times it glitches. Opens tens of trades at once and closes them immediately at a loss. Happened 3 times already over the last month, loosing me $1500.

If this glitch can be fixed, then the ea is solid.

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