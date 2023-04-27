Earlion is an effective grid EA for trading on the AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD currency pairs. To open positions, the EA uses data from the BB indicator. The exit is automatic and depends on the current risk. The main EA feature is the ability to minimize the risk of losing a deposit when opening a large number of positions on one currency pair. When the specified number of open positions is reached, Expert looks for an opportunity to close them with minimal losses or no losses at all. Possibilities:





- Multiple currency pairs on one chart.

- Automatic lot depending on the balance.

- Broadcast deals to your own telegram bot.

- Automatic TP level depending on market volatility.

- Easy setup.





Recommendations:





- Do not use this EA on other currency pairs. After optimization it is possible, but the risk will be higher.

- Use M15 timeframe.

- Use only a hedging ECN account.

- Recommended leverage 1:500 and minimum balance $500.

- The EA can trade several currency pairs on one chart, but I recommend putting a separate EA on each chart to be able to adjust the settings for each currency pair.





Inputs:





input_magic - Expert Advisor ID, arbitrary number (example: 57055705).

symbols - Currency pairs, separated by commas, without spaces, if you leave the field empty, the EA will trade only the currency pair on the chart which was set (example: AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD).

first_deal_volume - Lot for the first open position (example: 0.01).

volume_equity_step - The level of equity at which the lot will increase in increments equal to first_deal_volume (example: 1000).

grid_step - Minimum grid step. (example: 500)

auto_tp - Automatic Take Profit level. TP is recalculated after each open position.

tp1 - Take Profit for one open position (example: 200). Used when auto_tp = false.

tp2 - Take Profit for two open positions (example: 100). Used when auto_tp = false.

tp3 - Take Profit for three, four, five open positions (example: 50). Used when auto_tp = false.

tp6 - Take Profit for six or more open positions (example: 25). Used when auto_tp = false.

bb_period - BB indicator Period (example: 500).

bb_deviation - BB indicator Deviation (example: 2).

sl_after - The number of open positions, upon reaching which the algorithm of the optimal exit from the market with minimal losses starts working (example: 5).

m2 - Lot multiplier for the second position (example: 1).

m3 - Lot multiplier for the third, fourth, fifth positions (example: 2).

m6 - Lot multiplier for the sixth and following positions (example: 1.5).

max_spread - Maximum spread when opening a position (example: 25).

telegram_bot_token - Telegram bot token. This is an optional field.

telegram_channel_name - Channel name. This is an optional field. (example: @telegram_bot).

position_comment_prefix - Prefix for comments on open positions (example: earlion_).



