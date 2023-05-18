The GJ Harvester Multi Strategy Trend Trading Bot

This bot was designed to trade the GBPJPY (GJ)pair specifically. Our trading bot is the perfect combination of cutting-edge technology and proven trading techniques. We utilize techniques such as Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Stochastic and other proprietary methods to provide aggressive trades with tolerable drawdowns.

We also change the strategy that will execute the trading signal based on current market conditions. 

V1.4 is out now. 

  • Improvements in adding positions when positions exists.
  • Improved back-testing results for v1.4


Recommended GBPJPY on the 15 Minute Chart.

The inputs are as follows to enable you to optimize this bot for any broker.

-EMA Fast Period (13 recommended)

-EMA Slow Period (18 recommended)

-Amount of risk per trade (Percentage of the account)

-Take Profit Percentage to start trimming

-Stop loss for each trade in points

-Trailing stop loss

-Take Profit Level 1

-Take Profit Level 2

-Percentage of volume for 1st TP Level (30)

-Percentage of volume for 2nd TP Level  (70)

-Max Spread

-Main time frame for EMA, 15mins recommended

-Timer in seconds to check  for signals (90) recommended

-Max number of positions to be opened at any time for this ticker (Each trade opens up to 2 positions)

-Max DD percentage. 80% of this value is used. No trades are made until the next day starts. Some protection for prop firm accounts, however, this is also good practice even if not using a prop firm.

-Time in Hours to take a break from trading after a huge profit. (Much like humans need) It helps because usually after big moves, there are some consolidation, you don't want to risk giving back your gains.


List of things to do when first trying out this EA.

1. You should run this on a demo on your intended broker for as long as you feel comfortable before using live funds. 

2. Run the MT5 strategy tester with the inputs it came with as a starting point.

3. Increasing the risk percentage will increase the potential draw down, but have bigger reward over time. See attached screenshots.

4. Check the spread in the strategy tester for your broker and see which gives the best results for you. Start with (20-35+, increment by 1)

Draw downs can be under 5% over a year period.

The images attached are all back testing runs with a reasonable starting balance of $10k. 

Back test to get the settings for your starting account size. Any test results with a Sharpe ratio above 1.5 is great. Also, you want to minimize your draw down, under 40%, depends on your risk tolerance.

It is recommended to do the Forward test also (1/2,1/3), 9 months/3 months, and determine the most stable results from there.

Thank you for trying out our trading bot. 

Note:

Back test using small risk, under 1%, even under 0.2% for prop firms. 

Since this bot is generally new, we would recommend monitoring and closing some trades manually, especially in high volatility periods. We do have huge equity swings. We are working continually to improve profit taking. If the trend is strong, it will find a way to get back in.

Best of wishes in your journey.

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Yahweh Gold Us30 Indices Trend Trading Bot
Joel Joseph Samuel Douglas
5 (1)
Experts
Yahweh is a professional automated trading bot that trades primarily XAUUSD (Gold) and the indices. Developed from a strategy with decades of manual back-testing, and has stood the test of time. Yahweh is a trend-trading bot, with propriety strategies for early trend detection, trend continuance and trades in the direction of those trends. Yahweh is great for any prop firms that allow EAs because it can be customized to follow their rules. Example, no trading around news or no high frequency tra
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