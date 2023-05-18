The GJ Harvester Multi Strategy Trend Trading Bot

This bot was designed to trade the GBPJPY (GJ)pair specifically. Our trading bot is the perfect combination of cutting-edge technology and proven trading techniques. We utilize techniques such as Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Stochastic and other proprietary methods to provide aggressive trades with tolerable drawdowns.

We also change the strategy that will execute the trading signal based on current market conditions.

V1.4 is out now.

Improvements in adding positions when positions exists.

Improved back-testing results for v1.4





Recommended GBPJPY on the 15 Minute Chart.

The inputs are as follows to enable you to optimize this bot for any broker.

-EMA Fast Period (13 recommended)

-EMA Slow Period (18 recommended)

-Amount of risk per trade (Percentage of the account)

-Take Profit Percentage to start trimming

-Stop loss for each trade in points

-Trailing stop loss

-Take Profit Level 1

-Take Profit Level 2

-Percentage of volume for 1st TP Level (30)

-Percentage of volume for 2nd TP Level (70)

-Max Spread

-Main time frame for EMA, 15mins recommended

-Timer in seconds to check for signals (90) recommended

-Max number of positions to be opened at any time for this ticker (Each trade opens up to 2 positions)

-Max DD percentage. 80% of this value is used. No trades are made until the next day starts. Some protection for prop firm accounts, however, this is also good practice even if not using a prop firm.

-Time in Hours to take a break from trading after a huge profit. (Much like humans need) It helps because usually after big moves, there are some consolidation, you don't want to risk giving back your gains.





List of things to do when first trying out this EA.

1. You should run this on a demo on your intended broker for as long as you feel comfortable before using live funds.

2. Run the MT5 strategy tester with the inputs it came with as a starting point.

3. Increasing the risk percentage will increase the potential draw down, but have bigger reward over time. See attached screenshots.

4. Check the spread in the strategy tester for your broker and see which gives the best results for you. Start with (20-35+, increment by 1)

Draw downs can be under 5% over a year period.

The images attached are all back testing runs with a reasonable starting balance of $10k.

Back test to get the settings for your starting account size. Any test results with a Sharpe ratio above 1.5 is great. Also, you want to minimize your draw down, under 40%, depends on your risk tolerance.

It is recommended to do the Forward test also (1/2,1/3), 9 months/3 months, and determine the most stable results from there.

Thank you for trying out our trading bot.

Note:

Back test using small risk, under 1%, even under 0.2% for prop firms.

Since this bot is generally new, we would recommend monitoring and closing some trades manually, especially in high volatility periods. We do have huge equity swings. We are working continually to improve profit taking. If the trend is strong, it will find a way to get back in.

Best of wishes in your journey.