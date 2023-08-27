Yahweh Gold Us30 Indices Trend Trading Bot

Yahweh is a professional automated trading bot that trades primarily XAUUSD (Gold) and the indices. Developed from a strategy with decades of manual back-testing, and has stood the test of time. Yahweh is a trend-trading bot, with propriety strategies for early trend detection, trend continuance and trades in the direction of those trends.

Yahweh is great for any prop firms that allow EAs because it can be customized to follow their rules. Example, no trading around news or no high frequency trading, since its more of a swing trading EA.

The recommended set file can be downloaded from my chat. Those will provide a great start, however, we've notice quite a few differences in results from one broker to the next. Please use only as a starting point.

Join our Dedicated Channel -> Yahweh Trading Channel -questions, support

Take advantage of our promotional prices. Next price $299.





Before you start testing, make sure you download the news history data. You can get the news data by attaching the EA to a live chart for a minute or so, or you can download the news history file from the link in the comments or chats.

V1.7 Upgrades: Time Scheduling capability when to open trades, for every day of the week. Examples:

You can trade London and NY cross over hours only, and optimize for those hours only.



You can have a set that trades Fridays only during NY session and optimize that.



THREE modes: NO Scheduling, Schedule on Non-News days and normal scheduling.

Improvements in signals and entry.

Great results seen in current market. With our Bot operation modes, BUY ONLY, SELL ONLY and NORMAL MODE, together with our trade time scheduling capabilities, we're making it easier to optimize to find sets that can work for you. Example you can BUY ONLY during Asia/London hours, because you know Gold in a strong uptrend. Or you can have another set that SELLS ONLY during NY hours and run multiple sets on different charts in the same account.

IMPORTANT: For prop accounts, it is best to keep the number of trades to a minimum, 1. This will open two positions. Some firms will balk at too many trades even if it passes the challenge.



How It Works



Ticker: Gold (primarily) and more.

It first determines the trend, then waits for a signal , of which we can optimize, and then waits for the entry , also of which we can optimize. Just like if it was a human making decisions.

Here is a more detailed overview of Yahweh's trading strategy:

This is not a HFT bot, or Hedging or Martingale. Expect retracement entries in Trends.

Once Yahweh has identified the trend, it looks for specific trading opportunities within that trend. These opportunities are identified using propriety price action techniques in some cases or the relative strength index and stochastic in other cases.

Yahweh also takes into account News events and we do provide ways to either adjust the available inputs on news days or trade within specific hours on those days around the news.

and we do provide ways to either adjust the available inputs on news days or trade within specific hours on those days around the news. There is also a draw down protector function in the event you want to protect a prop firm account.

There is always a stop loss on every trade.

Average trade hold time can be over 4 hours.





Inputs and Back-Testing:



The inputs are broken up into sections based on Signal, Entry and Exits, parameters.

The first section: Main Trade Signal

*This section will be a fluid list as the software version changes.

These are all true/false options, example:

UseEMAEntry - T/F whether to use our EMA strategies

UseRSIPenEntry - Use our RSI

UseTimePriceEntry - Use our Time and Price Strategy

UseEMAExit - Use our EMA exit strategy

DoProfitTrailing - Use Total account profit and a trailing level to exit all trades

It is a good idea to run all of these signals together, in a backtest/forward test, then optimize. Or revisit then optimize.

Example, when you run all three(3) entry signals together, and you're comfortable with a result that shows 2 out of 3 'true'. Save those to a 'set' file. Then optimize that signal parameters in its section. You may be surprised at the variance in results this can have for an account size, broker, time of the year etc, but therein lies your edge.





There are 3 operational time frames.

1. Higher time frame for the Trend - (2H to 1D)

2. Signal time frame for buy and sell triggers(1H,30M recommended)

3. Entry time frame, 30 minutes and lower recommended.

The signal sections will indicate the main timeframe and entry timeframe where necessary.

Price Action Time frame for Signal 1&2 (THIS IS YOUR MAIN TIMEFRAME - This can change depending on your preference in testing)

1H recommended, 30 mins if you want more entries. (From our testing but don't limit yourself)

Set files for 5 minute entries are available. Private message me or visit the comments or channel.

Trade Management Section

Inp_RISK_LVL - Risk level per trade, split between two positions.

MaxNumberOfTrades - Max number of trades to put on

TotalNumberOfOpenPositions - Max number of open positions, brokers have a maximum of 100 sometimes.

DrawDown_TF -- The draw resets after this time frame has passed,

DD_PERCENTAGE -- Percentage draw down in that time frame period above. You can say, stop trading if my draw down reaches 5% and continue trading on the next Daily candle.

Misc Operation Section

BarProcessingMethod -- Three options to process this EA, on every tick , on 1 min bar open or on current timeframe open(signal1&2 timeframe)

InpHOURS_BWT_TRADES -- Take a timeout from opening more trades after a profitable exit. Useful during consolidation periods after a big move.

InpHours_btw_Open_trades - Time between opening trades. It always help with draw down but you may want more trades opened.

Last section: News Day Settings

MAIN_TF_n -- Time frame for trend determination on News days

Inp_PENTRY_TF_n -- Time frame for Buy/Sell signals

Inp_ENTRY_TF_n -- Time frame for entries

news_RISK_LVL_adj -- Risk level adjustment on news days

Inp_News_break -- No trade for this time before or after news - 30 mins to 1 hours recommended

Inp_before_News_break -- No trading for this time leading up to the news(overlaps with above). Example, before big news events, the market don't move much, waiting and see. 3 to 8 hours recommended.

These are parameters that will greatly affect your results on red folder(high impact) news days. These makes a big difference over time.

Important notes for backtesting:

Try not to select more than 3/4 parameters at once. Do it incrementally so that you can make a better decision.

Use a Forward test to get a potential set, maybe a 1/3 or 1/4, and select the parameters that will do well with new data in that forward period.

You should also run your selected set on live markets in demo for as long as you need to be comfortable with it. 1 to 6 months, some will say a year.





VERY IMPORTANT BEFORE BACKTESTING

Before back-testing for the first time, you need to attach Yahweh to a live chart for at least 1 min 30 seconds. You can also manually download the event history file from the links posted in the comment section. This will allow the EA to download News data which is important for its operation. You should only need to do this once for testing.





Yahweh is a very powerful trading tool, but it is important to remember that it is not a magic bullet. No trading bot can guarantee profits, and Yahweh is no exception.

If you are considering using Yahweh, it is important to do your back testing research for your own broker and account size and understand the risks involved.



