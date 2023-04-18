Market Reality

Hello,  As you know more than 90% of people in the financial markets are losers, the most important reason is the lack of a proper fixed system and risk management. I want to introduce you to an indicator that is the result of my 8 years of experience, which shows you the reality of the market. My human dignity does not allow me to guarantee the future, but the table below shows the past statistics of this indicator and its performance which really the market past is the only way to find out the efficiency of the system. If you don't know anything about analysis and the market, you can act according to the signals of this indicator.


  The results of the 2000 previous signals - time frame M1 - Risk/Reward = 1

XAUUSD

Around 71%  win

EURUSD

Around  69% win

GBPUSD

Around  67% win

NZDUSD

Around  67% win

USDJPY

Around  66% win

GBPJPY

Around  66% win

EURJPY

Around  65% win


                   
 

 

 



 





Recommendations:  

  1. currencies  XAUUSD - EURUSD - GBPUSD - NZDUSD - USDJPY - GBPJPY - EURJPY , but you can test all currencies.
  2. time farame : M1 but you can use other time frames.

             

  Settings:

  • Number of candles to calculate : X previous candles to calculate the indicator.
  • Active indicator :you can active or deactive this indicator. 

    First, click on the active green button on the chart and then from the input settings of the indicator:active indicator--->NO.



Filtrer:
Junaid Munawar
1062
Junaid Munawar 2023.04.26 12:05 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Soghra Dejampisheh
4803
Réponse du développeur Soghra Dejampisheh 2023.04.26 12:15
Thank you for your positive review and I hope the indicator is profitable for you.
Répondre à l'avis