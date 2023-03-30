Grid Strategist
- Ho Xuan Gioi
- Versione: 1.10
- Aggiornato: 3 aprile 2023
- Attivazioni: 5
Grid Strategy is also equipped with strict risk management features to minimize the total amount of capital at risk in trades. With effective Grid strategy and risk management features, Grid Strategy is a promising EA to achieve stable profits in the long run without SL or TP.
The EA only works with currency pairs. Never attach it to a chart other than the currency pairs chart.
EA works best on EURUSD currency pair. Therefore, it should only be used to trade the EURUSD currency pair.
The EA only works on the 1 minute timeframe. please turn on the chart on 1 minute time frame.
Absolutely do not attach it to the 1H timeframe.
Input settings:
X_volume =2: means increase the current volume by multiplying by 2 . you can increase the volume arbitrarily.