Grid Strategist

Grid Strategy is a brand new EA designed to use Grid strategy to ensure consistent and stable profits in the long run without Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP).

Grid Strategy uses support and resistance zones combined with box breaks to find entry points. When the asset price reaches these support and resistance zones, the EA will open new buy or sell positions in the Grid strategy with a reasonable distance. For each new position, the EA sets a specific profit target to close the trade. When the asset price moves to these profit targets, the Grid Strategist closes the trade to realize the profit.

Since there is no Stop Loss or Take Profit in the strategy, open positions can sometimes suffer losses. However, thanks to the Grid strategy, the Grid Strategist can recover these losses by opening new positions if a breakout of the box occurs.

Grid Strategy is also equipped with strict risk management features to minimize the total amount of capital at risk in trades. With effective Grid strategy and risk management features, Grid Strategy is a promising EA to achieve stable profits in the long run without SL or TP.

The EA only works with currency pairs. Never attach it to a chart other than the currency pairs chart.

EA works best on EURUSD currency pair. Therefore, it should only be used to trade the EURUSD currency pair.

The EA only works on the 1 minute timeframe. please turn on the chart on 1 minute time frame.

Absolutely do not attach it to the 1H timeframe.

Input settings:

X_volume =2: means increase the current volume by multiplying by 2 . you can increase the volume arbitrarily.




Video Grid Strategist
