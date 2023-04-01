Trading Intraday EA

TRADING INTRADAY EA- Forex Robot MT4. You may have tried several different EAs, but not all lived up to your expectations. We'd like to invite you to check out our system, to see how the EA works. The TRADING INTRADAY EA is one of the best forex robots you will find on the market. After completing your purchase, please contact us so we can send you a detailed description of TRADING INTRADAY EA available in the MetaTrader 4 version for MT5 we will release soon.

This is a strategy based on exploiting long price trend conditions by getting daily results, using a Pending system, which is visible in the tester, and we optionally include a system based on price bracket out, if you want to use it, just change one parameter. We include it here because it is very good and we know that there may be times when the first system does not open any positions because there are no conditions for this. There is also a time filter (defined trading hours). we only define a risk parameter that is calculated when the EA is run. we were worried that placing multiple parameters would cause the user to make mistakes which would affect the EA's performance.

The EA works on the best-performing M15 and M5 charts on the USDJPY pair. However, you can also use it on other pairs, only EURJPY, we limit pairs to get the best EA performance, therefore we recommend only using USDJPY and EURJPY pairs, M5 and M15 Timeframes.

How to properly test TRADING INTRADAY EA in MetaTrader 4 tester?

Please choose deposit 1000, special date from 01/07/2022 to 24/03/2023, choose Every tick, change Percent Risk to 5 or 10, and choose Leverage, our test is

Parameters:

Lots – lot size of opened trades on signal
RiskInPercent – Risk only has a maximum of 20%, the default setting is 5%


Info:
Pair: USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY

Timeframe: M15, M5
Minimum lots: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Minimum deposit: 200
Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000
Type of account: Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
(deposit of more than 1000 is required in order to use this EA on 1:20 leverage accounts)

The robot is available for purchase at $499. For this reasonable price, you will get a very good robot, without any restrictions such as account number licenses or time limitations. You can use the EA with any broker. We plan to update the robot every few month, so you can always check the latest version that has been added and download it accordingly. The current version is 1.0, and the next one will be 1. If you have any questions, feel free to get in touch and we will gladly assist you


