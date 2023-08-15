Goloden eclipse

for xau/usd marthingale expert adviser.

This EA can also be used by people with low funds. because this EA doesn't take positions when there is a surge or when there is a trend.(it is our logic) 

As a feature of this EA, "nanpin" does not exceed (below) the set price.（support_nanpin_value and ressistance nanpin value)

you can also  use othersymbols( if you want,please try back test with TDS data) thank you


・The initial lot is carefully selected for both buying and selling.

・When there is a large price movement, or there is a trend, we do not have a new position.

・Nanping also does not have a new  positions when there is a trend or there is a sudden change (when it rises or falls).

・Separately setting for buying and selling can use,(for example  Nanpin ratio, Nanpin Interval, Nanpin Interval_add,and profit take method.)

«two type of profit take method»

1) specified price from break even point( orthodox methods)

2)trailing stop  (both with multiple Nanpin positions and single position can use this method)

3)traling stop with ATR(this can use only single position)


Önerilen ürünler
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot, Bollinger Bantları göstergesinin çizgilerini kırma ticaret stratejisini kullanır. Bu stratejinin özü, gösterge çizgilerinin sürekli analizinde ve çizgileri için en etkili kırılma noktalarının aranmasında yatmaktadır. Fiyat, yönlerden birinde gösterge çizgisini geçtiğinde, robot o yönde bir ticaret açar ve onu takip etmeye başlar, ancak robot, gösterge çizgilerinin her kırılmasında değil, sadece kırıldığı yerlerde işlem açar. en etkili olduğunu düşünür. Bu, dünya çapında binlerce tüccar t
Golden eclipse
Takafumi Morishita
Uzman Danışmanlar
for xau/usd marthingale expert adviser. This EA can also be used by people with low funds. because this EA doesn't take positions when there is a surge or when there is a trend.(it is our logic) and when your position take unrealized profit,it begins "trailing stop" and inclease profit. you can use othersymbols( if you want,please try back test　with TDS data) thank you
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
CandlesFinderVolumeLevels
Alexander Nikolaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor finds volume accumulation levels in the trading history and also identifies Doji and Engulfing candles, which often foreshadow a market reversal. If such a candlestick appears at the volume level and the price seems to be repelled from the level, the EA opens a trade. In addition to trading, it can display volume levels and signal candles to make its strategy clearer for users (and can also be used as an indicator). The Expert Advisor has many settings for optimization, so th
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Spiderbot GOLD
Petr Popov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trader’s task is to find a pattern and make money on it. Classic trading uses patterns in the form of graphical analysis - candlestick patterns, levels, trend lines, graphic figures, etc. Their main difficulty is that they are not unambiguous. Each trader sees everything differently. Against the backdrop of this ambiguity, a bunch of other problems arise: psychology is the most common reason for losing a deposit, attracting transactions “by the ears” in places where there is none, the time
HPS One Breakout
Xiongan Xu
Uzman Danışmanlar
HPS One  Breakout EA The EA trade one 1-hour chart is used in Gold and other mainstream pairs to breakout the trade with hanging orders. In some high and low positions in the historical market, the trading is suspended. The EA signal monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1556025 EA characteristics: $100 to start; Fixed stop loss and profit, tracking stop loss; One order at a time, no grid ; The breakthrough of hanging orders is clear at a glance. EA parameters: Lots sets the num
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
Eurusd Experto
Hussein Ali Taha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Suitable for EURUSD: Timeframe: 30 min. Optimization should be adjusted according to the properties of the broker you are using and your trading institution. Default settings are optimized for EURUSD in an ECN broker for M30 time frame . (Remember, it is necessary to re-optimize your brokers for the settings.) Backtested and forward tested from 2019 till 2023-July with 100% accuracy + Variated Spread. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid . Optimized with its cu
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
Assessment
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
An expert of a new type   Assessment  was created - it works using sharp tick movements. The uniqueness of the expert is that it can be launched on any hour period, any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. What makes the expert attractive enough to use for trading. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and a lot of 0.01. A small initial deposit also contribu
NeverScalping
Yeun Jung Hwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
NeveScalping is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. NeverScalping uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck. EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks. The recommendations are as follows optimized   for the   EUR / USD's D1 chart.   There are no other compone
Pyramid Magic
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pyramid Magic EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade    Gold(XAUUSD) . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. It is a robot specifically adapted to withstand the high volatility conditions usually seen in gold. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it.  No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using Pyramid Magic is a way to improve your trading
Cordoba
Mikhail Mitin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
Benjan Expert
Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Benjam is a fully Automated trading robot. The robot buys an uptrend and sells a downdtrend. The EA does not perfom well on a sideways market. The User can decide  the amount of Stop loss in Pips. The User can decide the amount of Take Profit. The User can decide the amount of Volume to input. The User can decide the number of trades the robot should open per trade.
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
EA Bollinger Bands
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
Elliot Waves Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Uzman Danışmanlar
This universal expert advisor is based on our own Algorithm, which is based on effective and time-tested Elliot Wave Theory.  This   expert advisor   is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements (thanks to the Martingale method, according to which averaging positions are opened in accordance with the multiplier and distance set in the settings for accepting a new signal). ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPER
Shuttle Runner
Sergey Ermolov
3.95 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
La strategia swing è la base del consulente Shuttle Runner . La strategia è stata descritta nel lontano 2009 ed è stata attivamente utilizzata dai trader nel mercato Forex. Shuttle runner è una versione migliorata e migliorata di questa strategia. Telegram sohbeti: @it_trader_chat Yeni Uzman Danışman Prop Master   - bunu ticaret terminalinizde test edin https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/115375 L'essenza principale della strategia è la seguente: Il trading di questo consulente  è solo nelle
FREE
Dynamic Swing EURUSD
Kenji Yamamura
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the EURUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
CandleMaster Pro
Ilia Stavrov
Uzman Danışmanlar
CandleMaster PRO Professional Next-Generation Trading Expert Advisor CandleMaster Pro is a unique solution in the field of automated trading. Using advanced neural network technologies, the advisor identifies Japanese candlestick patterns with high accuracy and combines market entry control with integrated technical indicators. This trading expert advisor embodies years of successful trading experience transformed into a precise mathematical algorithm. One of the key advantages of this expert
Wendingying
yuanyue hu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Consistent Profitability Is King Note: GBPUSD, 1-minute chart. With the current parameters, a recommended margin is $10,000 USD . Markets are inherently random. Prices rise and fall at random, so any attempt to predict the next candlestick is futile. Even artificial intelligence cannot accurately forecast prices. Every indicator merely describes past prices, and past prices have no deterministic effect on the future—this is the essence of the market. Therefore, any hope of using past pri
EA Scalp Golden Arrow
Mikita Kurnevich
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 2 copies for the price of 199 USD. Next price 249 USD WARNING : ECN accounts Golden Arrow - is a novelty in the Forex market, developed by a team of practicing analysts in the world of trading with many years of experience. This trading algorithm broke into the global markets with excellent profitability, reliability and safety indicators. Golden Arrow - is a syndicator-free fully automated trading algorithm, which is based on the methods of cluster market analysis in combination with pri
AI Trading System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI TRADING SYSTEM for MT4 – En Üstün Yapay Zeka Güçlü Kar Makineniz! AI TRADING SYSTEM ile ticaretin geleceğini açığa çıkarın, tüm para birimi çiftlerinde karı maksimize etmek için güçlü yapay zeka destekli stratejiler kullanan son teknoloji bir uzman danışman (EA). Çok yönlülük için tasarlanmış olsa da, EUR/USD, GBP/USD ve USD/JPY gibi önemli çiftlerde olağanüstü performans göstererek piyasada önde olmanıza yardımcı olur. İki farklı ticaret modu ile AI TRADING SYSTEM, ticaret tarzınıza ve kar h
MyAreExpectingTrendDouble
Iurii Kuksov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu danışman birincisinin devamı niteliğindedir, ancak birçok kat daha fazla emir açar. Neden? Çünkü-ben ona ekledim Bekleyen emirleri kullanarak trend aramasının kontrolü. Yani, fiyatın hangi yöne gittiğini hatırlar ve, Son emri nerede ve neden açtı... ve böylece bu danışman her zaman do ğru yönde ilerliyor. Tek serveti, onu do ğru şekilde yapılandırmazsanız ve bu ayarlarla çalışmasını sağlamanızdır. Ayrıca ortalama cari fiyatları da sayar ve herhangi bir sonuca var ır ve elde edilen sonuçtan aç
CB Midnight Volatile
Cong Li Tang
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades a narrow range at night. At the top and bottom of the range, the EA will try to generate trades in the opposite direction. To open suitable trades, the Expert Advisor uses several indicators and analyzes several timeframes. In order to maintain the quality of the EA, we may choose to stop selling new licenses at any time. Current price $50 , finally price will be $499. By prioritising quality over quantity, we are able to ensure that the product remains a reliable and effectiv
Ea Goldstar
Vincenzo Lungard
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Goldstar EA MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the XAUUSD currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to identify potential trends, key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to XAUUSD making the most of the market movements of the New York session, thus obtaining the maximum possible profit. This robot doesn't use a grid or a martingale sy
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Golden eclipse
Takafumi Morishita
Uzman Danışmanlar
for xau/usd marthingale expert adviser. This EA can also be used by people with low funds. because this EA doesn't take positions when there is a surge or when there is a trend.(it is our logic) and when your position take unrealized profit,it begins "trailing stop" and inclease profit. you can use othersymbols( if you want,please try back test　with TDS data) thank you
Goloden EClipse with trailing stop
Takafumi Morishita
Uzman Danışmanlar
for xau/usd marthingale expert adviser. This EA can also be used by people with low funds. because this EA doesn't take positions when there is a surge or when there is a trend.(it is our logic) and when your position take unrealized profit,it begins "trailing stop" and inclease profit. you can use othersymbols( if you want,please try back test with TDS data) thank you
Golden jungle
Takafumi Morishita
Uzman Danışmanlar
for xau/usd marthingale expert adviser. ・The initial lot is carefully selected for both buying and selling. ・When there is a large price movement, or there is a trend, we do not have a new position. ・Nanping also does not have a new  positions when there is a trend or there is a sudden change (when it rises or falls). ・Separately setting for buying and selling can use,(for example  Nanpin ratio, Nanpin Interval, Nanpin Interval_add,and profit take method.) «two type of profit take method» 1) s
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt