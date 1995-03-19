Goloden eclipse

for xau/usd marthingale expert adviser.

This EA can also be used by people with low funds. because this EA doesn't take positions when there is a surge or when there is a trend.(it is our logic)

As a feature of this EA, "nanpin" does not exceed (below) the set price.（support_nanpin_value and ressistance nanpin value)

you can also use othersymbols( if you want,please try back test with TDS data) thank you





・The initial lot is carefully selected for both buying and selling. ・When there is a large price movement, or there is a trend, we do not have a new position.

・Nanping also does not have a new positions when there is a trend or there is a sudden change (when it rises or falls).

・Separately setting for buying and selling can use,(for example Nanpin ratio, Nanpin Interval, Nanpin Interval_add,and profit take method.)

«two type of profit take method»

1) specified price from break even point( orthodox methods)

2)trailing stop (both with multiple Nanpin positions and single position can use this method)

3)traling stop with ATR(this can use only single position)