Larry Conners RSI 2 EA

Larry Connors RSI 2 EA is a trading robot that uses the Larry Connors RSI-2 strategy.

- Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.

- Strict use of stop loss management, every trade is protected in advance.

- Filter for bad market conditions to avoid large spreads and heavy slippage.

- Filter for volatility.

- Auto lot size calculation.

- Option for grid and martingale recovery.

- Multi currency backtest capabilities.

- Tested on 100% real tick data with spread, commission and delays.

Settings

1. MARKET

1.1 Symbols (comma separated symbols for one chart setup or multi currency backtest)

1.2 Enable long (allow new long trades)

1.3 Enable short (allow new short trades)

2. FMA (fast moving average)

2.1 Frequency (timeframe)

2.2 Period (lookback period)

2.3 Shift (period shift)

2.4 Method (averaging method)

2.5 Price (applied price)

2.6 Angle threshold (color gradient angle)

3. SMA (slow moving average)

3.1 Frequency (timeframe)

3.2 Period (lookback period)

3.3 Shift (period shift)

3.4 Method (averaging method)

3.5 Price (applied price)

3.6 Angle threshold (color gradient angle)

3.7 Enable SMA stop (enable stop on SMA)

4. RSI (relative strength index)

4.1 Frequency (timeframe)

4.2 Period (lookback period)

4.3 Price (applied price)

4.4 Level (entry level)

4.5 Profit level (exit level)

4.6 Profit method (RSI or FMA)

5. ASO (average sentiment oscillator)

5.1 Frequency (timeframe)

5.2 Range period (lookback period)

5.3 Smoothing period (averaging period)

5.4 Mode (intra-bar, group algorithm or combined)

5.5 Level (entry level)

6 ATR (average true range)

6.1 Frequency (timeframe)

6.2 Period (lookback period)

7. FILTERS

7.1 New bar (trade once per bar)

7.2 New bar frequency (timeframe)

7.3 Max. spread (maximum allowed spread)

7.4 Min. volatility (% of price)

7.5 Max. volatility (% of price )

7.6 Min. FMA deviation (% of ATR)

7.7 Min. SMA deviation (% of ATR)

8. STAKES

8.1 Default lot (fixed lot size)

8.2 Max. lot (maximum allowed lot size)

8.3 Stop (% of price)

8.4 Auto lot (auto lot size calculation switch)

8.5 Risk (% of equity)

8.6 Inhibit trades (inhibit trades on min/max lot)

8.7 Include swap (include swap in profit)

8.8 Include commission (include commission in profit)

9. AVERAGING

9.1 Enable averaging (enable grid)

9.2 Averaging distance (% of ATR)

9.3 Averaging profit (% of ATR)

9.4 Lot multiplier (martingale coefficient)

9.5 Max. long trades (maximal allowed long trades)

9.6 Max. short trades (maximal allowd long trades)

10. MISCELLANEOUS

10.1 Enable file settings (use file settings for one chart setup or multi currency backtest from "~\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\<comment> <symbol>.set")

10.2 Enable logging (extended logging)

10.3 Enable osd (on screen display, disable for faster backtest)

10.4 Osd background color (osd color)

10.5 Mini chart frequency (timeframe)

10.6 Magic number (unique identifier)

10.7 Comment (trade comment)