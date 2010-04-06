Crash and Boom VT
- Indicators
- William James Van Loggerenberg
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Crash and Boom VT indicator is a highly adaptable trading tool designed to operate across a wide range of market conditions, including Crash 300, Crash 500, Crash 1000, Boom 300, Boom 500, and Boom 1000. Engineered to blend Oversold (OS), Overbought (OB), and Macho periods, this advanced indicator generates reliable trading signals, especially when used on a 5-minute timeframe. For the best outcomes, it's recommended to set the Macho period between 4-5. While the indicator offers robust capabilities, it's crucial to align your trading strategy with the market's direction. In boom markets, focus on buying, and in crash markets, concentrate on selling. Although the indicator is designed to assist you in making informed decisions, remember that trading is inherently risky and it's vital to exercise prudent risk management.
Indicators:
- OB
- OS
- Macho Period
Markets:
- Crash 300
- Crash 500
- Crash 1000
- Boom 300
- Boom 500
- Boom 1000
Features:
- Buy Arrow Signals
- Sell Arrow Signals
- Email Notifications
- Push Notifications
- Audible Notifications
- Accurate Signals
- Works best on the 5m timeframe
- Beginner Friendly
Enjoy Trading! ;)