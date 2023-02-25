EDGE EA PRO GMT Settings





How to set up GMT Offset for EDGE EA Pro MT4/MT5







The correct GMT setting is crucial for the success of the Edge EA Pro Advisor, for this there are altogether two possibilities to set the GMT offset.

The first option is the easiest and that's why I recommend this one to everyone, as you can hardly go wrong here - just insert following URL into the Metatrader Expert Advisor Setting "WebRequest" :

1. Open Metatrader and goto "Tools" > "Options".

2. In new opened Window navigate to the "Expert Advisor" tab

3. Than check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add this URL (delete spaces):

https:// www. worldtimeserver. com/









Now the EA makes an automatic GMT offset detection and changes it automatically, you now only need the Daylight saving to be activated or not, if this concerns your Broker.





The second method is the "manual" one and with it you have to be a bit active and ask your broker about the Summer and Winter time.

Usually you get an answer immediately and in most cases it is Summertime GMT +3 and Winter GMT +2.

And since the summer and winter time differs (in this example), you can immediately see that there is Daylight savings .

With this info just open EA settings and change following parameters:

" Broker AutoGMT " to " false "

" to " " " Broker GMT Offset " to " 2 "

" to " " "Broker Daylight Savings" to "true"





Strategy Tester



MT5

In MT5 Strategy Tester you only need to put manually the right GMT Offset like described above.

MT4

In MT4 Strategy Tester for most Brokers it is the same as for MT5, but in some cases there are some differences from Broker to Broker - in this case please just contact me.

EDGE EA MT5

EDGE EA MT4





List of known GMT-Offset for Brokers:

Broker GMT Offset Daylight Savings IC Markets 2 true Pepperstone 2 true Tickmill 2 true Alpari 2 true Exness 0 false Roboforex 2 true AdmiralMarkets 2 true Weltrade 2 true NordFX 1 true





If you still have troubles set up the correct GMT offset, feel free to contact me, I am of course always at your disposal!

EDGE EA MT5

EDGE EA MT4