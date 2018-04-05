Safe Surfer

This EA is all about Safe Trading it uses multiple timeframes for detection of trend and after checking multiple conditions it go for either Buy or Sell.

There are 2 Safety filters in it 1st with the Stoploss and 2nd is with the name of "Max DD To Close All".

This EA is Profitable on US30 with default settings. You can use it (on your own) on other pairs.

Timeframes are automatically selected by EA so, don't worry about that.


Couple of things you need to understand about EA are:

1. When you set "Risk %age For Lots" also set "Max DD To Close All" with 2:1 for good results.

2. "Trading Start Time" and "Trading End Time" default settings are good for the brokers time in GMT+2 or GMT+3 rest can set as per their broker's time.


Feel free to leave me a message in case of any trouble.

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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