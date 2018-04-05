Safe Surfer

This EA is all about Safe Trading it uses multiple timeframes for detection of trend and after checking multiple conditions it go for either Buy or Sell.

There are 2 Safety filters in it 1st with the Stoploss and 2nd is with the name of "Max DD To Close All".

This EA is Profitable on US30 with default settings. You can use it (on your own) on other pairs.

Timeframes are automatically selected by EA so, don't worry about that.





Couple of things you need to understand about EA are:

1. When you set "Risk %age For Lots" also set "Max DD To Close All" with 2:1 for good results.

2. "Trading Start Time" and "Trading End Time" default settings are good for the brokers time in GMT+2 or GMT+3 rest can set as per their broker's time.





Feel free to leave me a message in case of any trouble.